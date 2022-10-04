Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard U.S. spacecraft for first time since 2002

1
William Harwood
·3 min read

Despite frigid U.S.-Russian relations, cosmonaut Anna Kikina is poised to become the first Russian to launch on an American rocket in nearly two decades and the first to fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry ship for a flight to the International Space Station.

The 38-year-old Kikina, the only active-duty female in Russia's cosmonaut corps, will join Crew 5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese veteran Koichi Wakata for blastoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Crew 5 astronauts during a recent visit to launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center (left to right) Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, Crew Dragon commander Nicole Mann and pilot Josh Cassada. / Credit: NASA
The Crew 5 astronauts during a recent visit to launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center (left to right) Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, Crew Dragon commander Nicole Mann and pilot Josh Cassada. / Credit: NASA

Forecasters predicted good weather locally, although mission managers were keeping close tabs on high winds and waves down range along the spacecraft's northeasterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean that could cause problems for booster recovery operations and abort scenarios.

Mann, a Marine Corps colonel and F/A-18 carrier pilot, is the first native American woman to be assigned to a spaceflight. Cassada holds a doctorate in high energy physics and is an accomplished Navy pilot in his own right. Wakata, who holds a doctorate in aerospace engineering, is making his fifth spaceflight with a combined 347 days in orbit.

"Looking forward to launch tomorrow. Let's do this!" Mann tweeted.

Kikina, like Mann and Cassada, is a rookie, but like her U.S. crewmates, she's had years of training while waiting for a flight assignment. A last-minute switch from an expected Soyuz flight to the Crew Dragon caught her by surprise.

"My leaders just appoint me and told me, do you want to be part of Crew 5?," Kikina told reporters, speaking in broken English. "Yes! Why not? But I was so surprised."

If all goes well, Mann and Cassada will monitor an automated rendezvous and approach to the space station, moving in for docking at the lab's forward port around 4:57 p.m. Thursday.

The Crew 5 Falcon 9 rocket was erected at pad 39A early Saturday. In a rarity for SpaceX, the rocket's first stage will be making its first flight when it blasts off Wednesday. / Credit: NASA
The Crew 5 Falcon 9 rocket was erected at pad 39A early Saturday. In a rarity for SpaceX, the rocket's first stage will be making its first flight when it blasts off Wednesday. / Credit: NASA

Standing by to welcome them aboard will be Crew 4 commander Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the current station commander. They launched aboard a Crew Dragon last April and plan to return to Earth on October 13.

Also awaiting Mann and her crewmates at the ISS: cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who arrived at the lab complex on September 21 aboard a Soyuz spacecraft.

Kikina originally expected to fly aboard a Soyuz. But she was assigned to Crew 5 after NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian federal space agency, agreed on a new seat-swap plan intended to ensure at least one U.S. astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut are on board the station at all times.

That way, if a medical emergency or some other issue forced a U.S. or Russian spacecraft to depart early, taking its crew with it, both nations would still have personnel on board to operate their respective systems.

"With flight of Soyuz and flight of Crew 5, we will start what we call integrated crew, or exchange flight, when one crew member from Russian segment will fly on American vehicle and one American will fly on Russian vehicle," veteran cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, now a senior Russian space manager, told reporters Monday.

"And this type of exchange will increase the robustness of our program, and we will continue this practice to make our program more reliable."

A Key West sailor was weeks away from a dream trip. Then Hurricane Ian crushed his home.

Trial underway for Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges

Iran's security forces violently crack down on protests

Recommended Stories

  • NASA, SpaceX’s Crew-5 arrives at Kennedy Space Center ahead of launch to space station

    NASA and SpaceX will give an update Monday on the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

  • Travis Pastrana leads flag-to-flag in Nitro Rallycross as the series comes back to America

    Travis Pastrana set fastest lap after fastest lap as he dominated and won in Nitro Rallycross' return to American soil after two rounds in Europe.

  • NASA set to launch Russian cosmonaut for the first time on SpaceX Crew Dragon

    A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, set for liftoff on Wednesday, will host a cosmonaut for the first time under an agreement between NASA and Russia.

  • Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss USA 2022

    Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel took home the crown at the 2022 Miss USA competition in Reno, Nev. Learn more about the winner.

  • India’s Groundbreaking Mars Orbiter Mission Is Officially Dead

    Planet Volumes via UnsplashIndia’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), a probe that has been orbiting the red planet since 2014 as the country’s first ever Mars exploration mission, has been officially declared dead.Researchers lost communications with the spacecraft after it entered a long eclipse period with Mars on October 2. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) soon afterward issued a statement declaring: “the spacecraft is non-recoverable, and attained its end-of-life.” The mission team su

  • Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together

    Svante Pääbo's discovery of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA help us unpack what makes our own genes human, and could help unlock future medical cures.

  • Weather looks OK for first of three back-to-back Florida rocket launches

    Conditions for the first of three back-to-back rocket launches this week should be mostly favorable, Space Force weather forecasters said.

  • Hidden room — with ancient pink sarcophagus — emerges from sand-filled tomb in Egypt

    But the archaeologists weren’t the first ones to find the ancient burial chamber, officials said.

  • Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

    Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits. State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country’s Space Research Center and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry. Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic's space agency, told state TV that officials "hope to use and test the main tug in near future.”

  • University of Minnesota researchers find ancient meteor crash site below suburb

    A team of researchers from the University of Minnesota discovered an ancient crater 350 feet below a Mississippi River suburb all while updating a geologic county map.

  • What is déjà vu? Psychologists are exploring this creepy feeling of having already lived through an experience before

    How can someplace you've never been feel so familiar? mrs/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people experience déjà vu? – Atharva P., age 10, Bengaluru, India Have you ever had that weird feeling that you’ve experienced the same exact situation before, even though that’s impossible? Sometimes it can even seem like you’re reliving something that alrea

  • California drought pits farmers vs. cities. But neither is the biggest water victim

    As drought worsens, farmers and city dwellers are cutting their water use to historic lows, but it's California's environment that suffers the most.

  • Bezos fund plans to restore 250m acres of African land

    STORY: One of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, is seeking to reverse deforestation and land degradation on around 250 million acres of land in Africa by 2030.That's according to Andrew Steer, chief executive of the Amazon founder's Bezos Earth Fund, speaking during the Reuters Impact conference on Tuesday (October 4)."Africa is a place where 60 percent of the soils have been degraded, so by restoration, what we mean is a very simple idea of taking the carbon up there in the atmosphere where its causing a lot of trouble, it's bringing it down to earth through the magic of photosynthesis into trees and bushes and crops and soils, where it brings better incomes for farmers, better food security, more resilient soils, richer soils, healthier people etc...I'm making it sound really great, and that's cause it is great. And the good thing is that there is now something called Africa 100, 100 million hectares of land in Africa to be brought back."The initiative is led by African Union countries.The Bezos Earth Fund has pledged 30% of its $10 billion fund towards nature conservation, restoration, and food systems transformation.The actual grants issued so far, a spokesperson said, total a little over $1.5 billion.Africa has contributed very little in terms of global greenhouse gas emissions.But the continent's countries are among the most vulnerable to its effects - as evidenced by recent floods and storms, as well as the Horn of Africa's worst drought in four decades.Developing countries have been increasingly demanding that wealthier, carbon-emitting nations pay reparations for climate-induced disasters."Rich countries are going to have to play a bigger role on creating resilience on helping poor countries and poor citizens to adapt."Steer said that the Bezos Earth Fund is seeking to build a coalition of African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit - taking place in Egypt in November - to add heft to land restoration efforts.

  • 'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower

    October will signal new beginnings in the night sky, ranging from the first of several autumn-time meteor showers to the start of eclipse season, an astronomical cycle that will carry over into November. For the Northern Hemisphere, October features the longest nights since late February and early March, providing stargazers with plenty of time to enjoy views of the cosmos or focus on a planet with a telescope before the arrival of winter weather, which is lurking right around the corner. Apart

  • Everyone Could Win in this New Space Race

    Two years ago, the U.S. Space Force awarded roughly $1 billion in annual rocket launch "procurement" contracts to America's two biggest space companies, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Now, the Space Force is gearing up to hand out even more money -- and it's time for investors to start betting who will win it. As SpaceNews reported last week, the Space Force is drawing up a request for proposals from defense contractors, and plans to award its next big contract (dubbed "Launch Procurement Phase 3") in 2024.

  • The 2022 Physics Nobel winners untangled the spookiness of quantum mechanics

    This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to France’s Alain Aspect, an expert on quantum optics and atomic physics, American theoretical and experimental physicist John F. Clauser, and Austrian quatum physicist Anton Zeilinger.

  • We’re About to Find a Treasure Trove of Rogue Alien Planets

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastBrightly lit planets orbiting around blazing suns, with asteroids sprinkled between them and a few comets passing by—that’s the popular conception of how our galaxy looks. Stars are the main characters in the story of the universe, and everything else is just part of the supporting cast.It’s also wrong. In the vast, dark, cold distances between stars, there are planets that apparently broke free of their host star’s gravity, or lingered on as brown d

  • Quantum Leap: Running Out Of Time

    Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995. Addison confides to Ian about a discovery and finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn.

  • New year, new boss: Pentagon satellite agency joins Space Force

    Congress mandated that SDA become part of the Space Force in fiscal 2023 in an effort to align space acquisition under the service.

  • Video: ULA set for Atlas V rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

    United Launch Alliance is set to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday.