Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oleg Artemyev
    Cosmonaut

WASHINGTON (AP) — When three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, some saw a message in them wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They shot that down on Saturday.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each crew picks the color of the flight suits about six months before launch because they need to be individually sewn. And since all three of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, they chose the colors of their prestigious alma mater.

“There is no need to look for any hidden signs or symbols in our uniform,” Artemyev said in a statement on the Russian space agency’s Telegram channel. “A color is simply a color. It is not in any way connected to Ukraine. Otherwise, we would have to recognize its rights to the yellow sun in the blue sky.

“These days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and our people!”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a little over three weeks ago, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the space agency Roscosmos, reiterated Artemyev's point in a tweet, posting a picture of the university’s blue and gold coat of arms.

Shortly after their arrival at the orbiting station on Friday, Artemyev was asked about the flight suits. He said there was a lot of the yellow material in storage and “that’s why we had to wear yellow."

Recommended Stories

  • Russian students at Florida State face financial troubles amid U.S. sanctions over Ukraine

    The primary concern from the Russian students at FSU has been finances due to the sanctions against Russia.

  • We’re in a Global Energy Crisis, Officials Warn. Nations Should Focus on These Key Ways to Address It.

    The International Energy Agency suggests lowering speed limits, encouraging car-sharing, and eight other ideas on how to use less energy.

  • Sister of US-UK detainee in Iran pleads for help

    STORY: Taraneh Tahbaz told Reuters on Friday (March 18) that her brother Morad Tahbaz, 66, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison earlier in the day after being released on furlough on Wednesday (March 16).Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain's foreign ministry said it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that he would be allowed out in the coming hours.Tahbaz was one of eight environmentalists arrested in 2018 and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security" and working for the United States as a spy.On Thursday (March 17), Zaghari-Ratcliffe - who is employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation - and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran.Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said they were freed after Britain repaid a historic debt relating to the purchase of military tanks.Tahbaz's sister, speaking before the comments from Britain's foreign ministry, said the way that her brother had been left behind in Iran was hugely worrying."My brother's condition is very precarious right now and I urge and plea that the American authorities put all their efforts behind getting him out," she said."If the UK authorities can bring themselves to help, it would do a great deal."

  • Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Denies Cosmonauts’ Colors Signal SupportRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Biden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks are Russia’s “only chance” given the growing number of countries imposing sanctions against it, urgi

  • New NASA telescope's 1st photo is stunning image from deep space

    The first sharp image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunningly clear photo of a twinkling star roughly more than 2,000 light-years away from Earth. The photo, released on Wednesday, shows the distant Milky Way star located in deep space about 2,000 light-years away in the Ursa Major constellation. Experts have designated the star as 2MASS J17554042+6551277. At this distance, light that was emitted by the star 2,000 years ago is just now reaching Earth, giving earthlings a clo

  • Russian Cosmonauts Wear Ukrainian Colors into Space — But Deny That They Were Worn in Support

    Astronauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov wore yellow suits with various blue details as they arrived at the International Space Station on Friday

  • Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket

    Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket. The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight.

  • Chinese girl, 10, sells sweet potatoes on the street to help pay for 2-year-old sister’s cancer treatment

    A 10-year-old Chinese girl in Zibo, a city in China’s Shandong Province, has been selling sweet potatoes on the street to help pay for her 2-year-old sister’s cancer treatment. Nicknamed “Little Mei,” the 10-year-old can be seen in Sohu News footage posted to Weibo wearing her school uniform while completing her homework and sitting outside by a bundle of sweet potatoes marked for sale. Little Mei has been staying in Zibo with her grandmother while her parents have been in Jinan to care for her cancer-stricken sister Qiqi since May 2021.

  • Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes suspend new investments in Russia

    Earlier this month, experts told Reuters that even if the top U.S. oil field services companies withdrew from Russia completely, they could easily make up the lost business as more wells are drilled around the world to meet the growing demand for oil.

  • Russians enter International Space Station wearing Ukrainian colours

    It appeared to be a message of solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded it.

  • How Russia could use bankruptcy law to punish foreign companies

    (Reuters) -As foreign companies seek to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine, they face the prospect that Russian bankruptcy law could be used to seize assets and even lead to criminal penalties. HOW DOES RUSSIA'S BANKRUPTCY LAW DIFFER FROM BANKRUPTCY LAW IN THE UNITED STATES? In the United States, bankruptcy laws are meant to give indebted companies a fresh start.

  • Dozens of sanctioned superyachts seized from Russian oligarchs and collectively worth billions could rapidly waste away without crews to maintain them

    Superyacht maintenance can cost over $100 million annually — without proper care they could deteriorate in a matter of weeks, experts told Insider.

  • Russian cosmonauts boarded the International Space Station wearing yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine's flag, but it might not be the show of support it seems

    People online thought the cosmonauts were showing support for Ukraine, but the suits are usually selected and packed months in advance.

  • Scientists claim hairy black holes explain Hawking paradox

    Researchers say they have solved one of science's biggest paradoxes, first identified by Prof Stephen Hawking.

  • 3 cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

    Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT).

  • Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space, has had his name removed from a Space Foundation fundraiser, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization, removed Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's name from a fundraiser "in light of current events."

  • Nasa's giant new SLS Moon rocket makes its debut

    The Space Launch System vehicle rolls out for a practice countdown ahead of a flight this summer.

  • How a jetpack design helped create a flying motorbike

    The developers of a powerful mini aircraft hope it will be used by the armed forces.

  • 36-million-year-old fossil of "sea monster" found in desert

    The "Ocucaje Predator" was about 55 feet long and used its massive, powerful teeth to feed on tuna and sharks.

  • This Ancient Fertilizer Is a Skeleton Key for Saving Earth

    Jeff Hutchens/Getty ImagesCalifornia has a methane problem. The state’s dairy industry is the largest in the nation, but all those dairy cattle are producing more than milk. Foul-smelling slurry ponds of manure dot the Central Valley, and methane-producing bacteria thrive in these lagoons, expelling the potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.But researchers at the University of California, Merced, are investigating a potential emissions mitigation tool for dairy farmers in the climate-conscio