Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over patent lawsuit -report

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court has barred Samsung Electronics from importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia over an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit filed by Switzerland-based company SQWIN SA claims that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

Samsung said the case is currently in appeal, and declined to comment further. SQWIN SA declined to comment.

In a ruling dated Oct. 19, the Moscow Arbitration Court listed the 61 Samsung models the company was prohibited from importing and selling in Russia, citing the patent numbers.

The original court decision, dated July 27, upheld SQWIN SA's claim but did not list the devices in question, leading the Swiss-based company to file an appeal in August, RIA reported.

The October ruling clarified which models were banned.

The additional ruling may be appealed within one month of its adoption, the October court ruling stated.

RIA reported that the ruling has yet to take effect.

