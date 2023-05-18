Russian court extends detention of former US Consulate worker

Russia extended the detention by three months of a former U.S. Consulate employee in Vladivostok, a city on the southeastern coast of Russia, after the State Department condemned his arrest earlier this week.

A Russian court handed down the extension of Robert Shonov’s detention on Thursday. Shonov, a Russian national, was arrested in Vladivostok, and charged with “collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state or international or foreign organization,” according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Shonov worked for the U.S. Consulate General in the city for more than 25 years. The State Department said that after Russia ordered in 2021 that all local staff to the U.S. Mission be terminated, Shonov was employed by a private company that provided services to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, saying it was in “strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations.”

“Mr. Shonov’s only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week. “His being targeted under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens.”

Shonov is facing up to eight years in prison, although the specifics of the charges against him have not been released. He was taken to Russia’s Lefortovo detention center. It is the same detention center where Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in Russia in March and who has been labeled as “wrongfully detained” by the U.S., is reportedly being held, according to The New York Times.

