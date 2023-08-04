Russian court extends detention of U.S. citizen facing drug charges

A Russian court Thursday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. citizen and musician Travis Leake until September 6. Photo courtesy of Travis Leake Instagram

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Thursday extended the detention of U.S. citizen and musician Travis Leake, who has been detained on drug charges since June.

Russian authorities accused Leake of "running a drug dealing business involving young people."

At a hearing Thursday that was attended by a representative of the U.S. embassy, the court extended Leake's detention to Sept. 6.

Leake has lived in Russia for a decade and has worked with local musicians who have been critical of the Russian government and the war in Ukraine.

Unlike WNBA star Britney Griner, who was held in Russia from February 2022 until her release in December in exchange for convicted smuggler Viktor Bout, the U.S. government has not yet designated Leake as "wrongfully detained."

ABC News reports that Leake told the court, "I spent a decade of my life trying to help the world not hate you guys but now you've made me hate you."

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. citizen Paul Whelan remain in Russian detention and have both been designated as wrongfully detained by the U.S. government.

Leake was a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1989.