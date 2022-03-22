Russian court finds Putin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud

Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of fraud, a Russian court in Moscow announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The prominent Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic is already serving a prison sentence of about 2.5 years for violating parole, which he was charged with for recovering in Germany after surviving a poisoning attempt by Russia's security forces in 2020.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny from a prison camp east of Moscow to a "maximum security penal colony for 13 years," per Reuters.

