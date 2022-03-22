Russian court finds Putin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist

Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of fraud, a Russian court in Moscow announced on Tuesday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The prominent Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic is already serving a prison sentence of about 2.5 years for violating parole, which he was charged with for recovering in Germany after surviving a poisoning attempt by Russia's security forces in 2020.

  • Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny from a prison camp east of Moscow to a "maximum security penal colony for 13 years," per Reuters.

Go deeper: Russia adds opposition leader Alexei Navalny to terrorist list

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories