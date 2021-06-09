Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny's groups

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. A Moscow court is considering a request by prosecutors to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. That's part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September. The Moscow City Court on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 is expected to grant prosecutors’ request to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court is expected Wednesday to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September.

Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. In conjunction with a new law, the ruling would bar people associated with the groups from running for public office, derailing the hopes of Navalny's allies of seeking parliamentary seats.

The extremism label also carries lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with the organizations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups' materials.

The court is expected to issue its verdict Wednesday, according to the lawyers in the case.

Navalny, the most adamant political foe of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing after a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. In February, Navalny was given a 2 1/2-year prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically driven.

Navalny’s offices in dozens of Russian regions already shut down in April after the prosecutors issued an injunction to suspend their activities pending the court’s ruling, but the opposition leader's associates have vowed to continue their work in different formats.

His foundation, started 10 years ago, has relentlessly targeted senior government officials with colorful and widely watched videos that detail corruption allegations against them. One of its latest productions, which has received 117 million views on YouTube, claimed that a lavish palace on the shores of the Black Sea was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied any links to Putin.

Navalny also has relied on his offices across Russia to promote and implement his Smart Voting strategy — a project to support the candidates most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party in various elections.

Just as the Moscow court was considering the prosecutors' request to outlaw Navalny’s organizations, Russian lawmakers have fast-tracked a new law that banned members of organizations declared extremist from running for public office. The law was signed by Putin last week — and combined with the expected court ruling will dash the hopes of several of Navalny’s associates who have declared their intention to run for the Russian parliament in the Sept. 19 election.

Ivan Zhdanov, a top Navalny associate who headed his foundation, said the court was waiting for the law to take effect to tag Navalny's organizations as extremist. He vowed that the team will continue publishing exposes of corrupt officials and apply the Smart Voting strategy.

“Navalny's team will not stop its activities, they shouldn't hope for that,” Zhdanov, who lives abroad, told the independent Dozhd TV.

The September vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election. The 68-year-old leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

The crackdown on Navalny and his associates is just one part of a multi-pronged government strategy to steamroll the opposition ahead of the vote. Last week, authorities also arrested Andrei Pivovarov, the head of another anti-Kremlin group that they have labeled “undesirable” — a designation used by the Kremlin to outlaw more than 30 groups.

Days before his arrest, Pivovarov announced the dissolution of his Open Russia movement to protect members from prosecution, but that didn't stop authorities from pulling him off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg’s airport last week. A court in southern Russia's Krasnodar region ordered him to be held for two months pending an investigation.

Membership in “undesirable” organizations is a criminal offense under a 2015 law, and another bill now making its way through the Russian parliament increases the punishment for it, introducing prison terms of up to six years for their members.

Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Putin’s rule. Khodorkovsky has described the ongoing crackdown on dissent as a reflection of authorities’ concern about the waning popularity of the main Kremlin-directed party, United Russia.

Another opposition activist, Dmitry Gudkov, a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired to run again for the parliament, was held for two days last week on financial charges that he and his supporters allege were trumped up. He went abroad after being released, saying that he had received a warning that he would be jailed if he didn't leave the country.

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis cashes in on rising star status with big-money blitz

    The Florida governor's West Coast fundraising swing is stocking up his reelection campaign and making connections that could help in 2024.

  • Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

    A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by the government and its longtime authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last year's disputed presidential election in Belarus, spoke to the Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, in Prague, on Wednesday. “We cannot allow dictators to write history,” she said, also asking the Czech Republic to organize an international conference to deal with the current situation in her country.

  • Biden sets off to Europe on first foreign trip as president

    The White House says he'll focus on America's commitment to rallying world democracies. He also has a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on tap.

  • Anthony Weiner says he’s given ‘informal advice’ to New York mayoral contenders

    Weiner imprisoned for sending explicit message to teenage girlOne-time candidate says he’d be ‘really good campaign manager’ Weiner, who was released from prison in 2019, said he was in a 12-step programme for sex addiction and had accepted he would struggle to find employment. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP The disgraced former New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has given “informal advice” to some current contenders to lead the city, he said, though as a fraught mayoral election enter

  • Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience

    European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct. The Council of Europe’s Moneyval commission issued a lengthy report into the Holy See’s compliance with international norms to fight money laundering and terrorist financing.

  • House Call: How I’m Celebrating Strawberry Season

    This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. This strawberry print gives it the extra dose of perfection. Get it now! This whole Marimekko summer collection is stunning and I’m particularly drawn to the Mansikkavuoret pattern (strawberry mountains).

  • Biden duplicitously continues Trump's war on the press

    His rhetoric is much better than Trump's. But what about his record?

  • Meet the rotifer, the microscopic animal that came back to life after 24,000 years frozen in Siberian permafrost

    The bdelloid rotifers were already known for their ability to survive extremely low temperatures. A study found they could survive thousands of years.

  • GOP state senators in Pennsylvania started lobbying for an election audit back in December: WaPo

    In December, GOP state senators targeted at least three conservative-leaning counties asking if they would agree to a voluntary audit of their ballots.

  • Political Battle Erupts Over Homeless Encampment On Venice Boardwalk

    Venice Beach has long been a haven for the artsier elements of the entertainment industry. There were pioneers such as Dennis Hopper and Tony Bill. Newer arrivals have included Robert Downey Jr., Maria Bello and, for a time time, Julia Roberts, who later sold her home to Tim Robbins. But the pandemic, increasing home prices […]

  • An Atlanta woman is near death. Her sister accidentally shot her, Miami Beach cops say

    Doctors say an Atlanta woman has “no expectancy of survival” after being shot accidentally by her sister in a car entering Miami Beach Sunday evening.

  • Building collapses in South Korea, injuring 8 people

    A building being demolished in southern South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, sending debris falling on nearby vehicles and seriously injuring eight people, officials said. Concrete from the collapsed building in the southern city of Gwangju fell on a bus and two passenger vehicles, the National Fire Agency said. It didn’t say whether the eight people were inside the bus, the passenger vehicles or the collapsed building.

  • Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds are mind-blowing, and they’re finally available at Amazon

    The fact that everyone and their grandmothers knew that the Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds announcement was imminent doesn’t make it any less exciting. In fact, despite all the leaks and rumors that we’ve been seeing trickle out over the past few weeks, these new Sony earphones are somehow even more exciting than …

  • Toyah Wilcox Dumbfounds Robert Fripp While Covering ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’

    Even a bare chest can't keep the King Crimson guitarist from missing a note

  • Black pastors in Georgia press for federal voting bills

    Black church leaders in Georgia vowed Tuesday to keep up their fight for federal voting rights legislation, with one pastor urging President Joe Biden to use his bully pulpit and strike deals with lawmakers to get the bills passed. “We need you to utilize every ounce of influence that you have," Pastor Lee May, head of the Transforming Faith Church in Decatur, said in a plea to Biden at a rally outside the state Capitol in Atlanta. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said the “crown” of her father's work — the 1965 Voting Rights Act — was under attack.

  • A Muslim Family Is Murdered in the West as the Right Keeps Raving About ‘Invaders’

    REUTERSMore murdered Muslims.That’s the headline, and that’s the inevitable result of right-wing politicians and commentators spending years deliberately manufacturing hate, Islamophobia and conspiracy theories to rile up their base and villainize Muslims as supposed “invaders” threatening this thing called “Western” (as in white) civilization. It is an empowered ecosystem that is global, growing and willing to sacrifice our kids to make its hate become “great” again.This time the headlines are

  • A 24-year-old man accused of storming the Capitol in designer clothes has been ordered to stay at his parents' $4.5 million mansion as part of his pretrial release

    Prosecutors say Christian Kulas appears to be the man behind a series of social media videos taken during the Capitol riot.

  • 4 million Americans quit their jobs in April - a 20-year record. Many of them worked in the retail sector, which is in the middle of a massive labor shortage.

    Job quits and job vacancies both reached a 20-year high in April, underlining the size of the current US labor shortage, especially in retail.

  • Malaysia king meets politicians as discontent rumbles over virus crisis

    Malaysia's king started a series of meetings with leaders of political parties on Wednesday, amid public discontent over the government's handling of a coronavirus crisis that has forced the nation into a third lockdown. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration imposed strict COVID-19 measures from June 1-14 to address a surge in infections and deaths, on top of an ongoing national emergency to curb the spread of the disease. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who spent an hour on Wednesday with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, said the national emergency has done more harm than good.

  • Slim Jong-un: North Korean leader's apparent weight loss prompts fresh health questions

    New images suggesting Kim Jong-un has recently shed several pounds have sparked fresh speculation about the health of the autocratic leader who retains an iron grip over nuclear-capable North Korea. Kim, whose hefty physique has long prompted debate about chronic diseases that could impair his ability to lead, was a slimmer version of himself in state media footage and photos released this week after he reappeared for the first time in almost a month at a meeting of the ruling politburo. In one