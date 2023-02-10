Former Russian regional governor is sentenced to 22 years in prison

Russia's Khabarovsk region former governor Furgal attends a court hearing outside Moscow
4
·1 min read

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -Popular regional politician Sergei Furgal was sentenced by a Russian court to 22 years in prison on Friday after it found him guilty of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals.

Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005. Speaking at the court outside Moscow, his lawyers said they would appeal the sentencing and seek his acquittal.

Furgal, 52, was arrested in July 2020 while governor of the Khabarovsk region, some 3,800 miles (6,100 km) and seven time zones east of Moscow.

His detention sparked a wave of large protests in the region, with tens of thousands of locals coming out onto the streets for weeks in his support. His backers said the charges were politically motivated, to punish him for taking too independent a line from Moscow.

Representing the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, Furgal had won a surprise election victory in 2018, when he rode a wave of anti-Moscow sentiment to oust a sitting pro-Kremlin governor - a shock result in Russia's tightly controlled electoral system.

President Vladimir Putin fired Furgal days after his arrest in 2020, citing "loss of trust", and installed a more pro-Moscow figure in his place.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

