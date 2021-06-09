Russian court weighs pre-election knockout blow to Kremlin critic Navalny's network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Wednesday began considering a request to declare organisations linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "extremist", a move that if approved would ban his allies from a parliamentary election later this year too.

The case, the latest chapter in a long-running crackdown on President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic opponent, could deliver a final hammer blow to a vast political network that Navalny built up over years to try to challenge the veteran Russian leader's grip on power.

The case is being brought by the office of Moscow's top prosecutor who has accused Navalny and his allies of trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilise the socio-political situation inside Russia with their activity.

The legal offensive mirrors ones waged in the past against far-right groups, Islamist organisations and the Jehovah's Witnesses which were declared "extremist" by courts and banned.

Navalny and his allies have denied the prosecutor's allegations, casting them as an attempt to try to crush their political opposition to the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

The staff of Ivan Pavlov, one of Navalny's lawyers, wrote on social media they expected the court to issue a verdict later on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's request, if approved by the court, would formally end the activity of a network of groups set up by Navalny, 45, who is serving a 2-1/2 year jail term for parole violations related to an embezzlement conviction he says was trumped up.

Specifically, it would target Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation which has produced high-profile investigations into alleged official corruption, and Navalny's regional campaign headquarters which have mobilised in the past to organise anti-Kremlin protests.

If Russia declares the foundation and regional groups extremist, the authorities would gain the formal power to jail activists and freeze their bank accounts. The case has already prompted Navalny's allies to disband the groups.

In the run-up to the hearing, Putin last week signed legislation that bars members of "extremist" organisations from running for office.

Given the court is widely expected to label Navalny's organisations extremist, the new legislation is seen as ending hopes by some Navalny allies to run for parliament later this year.

They say they will try to use a smart or tactical voting strategy instead to seek to undermine support for the pro-Kremlin ruling party, a strategy Kremlin sources have belittled. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Recommended Stories

  • Unlike GameStop, AMC keeps selling into meme stock mania

    Typically, issuing new shares can dilute a stock's value, but AMC is still soaring.

  • Rights group: Colombian police cause deaths of 20 protesters

    An international monitoring group on Wednesday accused police officers in Colombia of responsibility for the deaths of 20 people and other violent actions against protesters during recent civil unrest, including sexual abuse, beatings and arbitrary detentions. Human Rights Watch said in a report said it has “credible evidence” indicating police killed at least 16 protesters or bystanders with “live ammunition fired from firearms,” while three other people died when police used non-lethal weapons. “These brutal abuses are not isolated incidents by rogue officers, but rather the result of systemic shortcomings of the Colombian police,” said José Miguel Vivanco, the group's director for the Americas.

  • 41 women killed in cases where a male suspect has been charged since Sarah Everard case

    Exclusive: Campaigners warn public has become ‘numb’ to male violence against women and girls

  • Not a love story: Biden has long been wary of Russia's Putin

    For more than 20 years, Joe Biden has questioned Vladimir Putin’s true intentions. Now, the two presidents prepare to meet in a critical summit.

  • Slim Jong-un: North Korean leader's apparent weight loss prompts fresh health questions

    New images suggesting Kim Jong-un has recently shed several pounds have sparked fresh speculation about the health of the autocratic leader who retains an iron grip over nuclear-capable North Korea. Kim, whose hefty physique has long prompted debate about chronic diseases that could impair his ability to lead, was a slimmer version of himself in state media footage and photos released this week after he reappeared for the first time in almost a month at a meeting of the ruling politburo. In one

  • Nigeria's Twitter ban: Donald Trump hails Buhari

    The former US president urges other countries to restrict use of social media platforms.

  • Sea’s Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

    Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters. Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries. A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment.

  • Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket's 1st crew flight

    Outdoing his fellow billionaires in daredevilry, Jeff Bezos will blast into space next month when his Blue Origin company makes its first flight with a crew. The 57-year-old Amazon founder and richest person in the world by Forbes' estimate will become the first person to ride his own rocket to space. Bezos announced his intentions Monday and, in an even bolder show of confidence, said he will share the adventure with his younger brother and best friend, Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter.

  • Jeff Bezos and brother to fly to space in Blue Origin flight

    The Amazon founder will take the first human flight launched by his space company, Blue Origin.

  • The Retreat of Exxon and the Oil Majors Won’t Stop Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp. decided to get out of a big oil field in Iraq, the government took on the unusual role of salesman. Iraqi officials pitched West Qurna-1 to likely buyers from among Exxon’s supermajor peers, including arch-rival Chevron Corp. There weren’t any takers.That left Iraq with narrowed options: sell to one of China’s state-backed oil majors, or else buy back Exxon’s stake itself. The sale process remains unresolved but either outcome would stand as a powerful indic

  • US recovers $4.4m ransom paid to Darkside for Colonial Pipeline hack

    The US Justice Department said it has recovered more than half of the $4.4 million (£3.1 million) paid by Colonial Pipeline to ransomware extortionists Darkside, who had forced the shutdown of a major fuel network. DarkSide infiltrated the pipeline last month in an attack that severely disrupted supplies and caused fuel shortages for days. The group, which Washington officials believe could be based in Russia, broke into the computer systems of Colonial and forcing the shutdown of its 5,500-mile

  • In Lebanon, a search for medicine and a stranger's help

    To all the struggles of life in Lebanon — the pandemic, the power outages, the inflation, the punishing financial and political crises — add one more: shortages of crucial medications. Christiane Massoud, a 41-year-old nurse, scoured pharmacies for an elusive drug to manage her Crohn's disease, had friends around the country search on her behalf and asked her doctor if there was a substitute. Nada Waked responded to one of those online pleas: She had a small amount that her mom no longer needed.

  • The White House press plane was delayed for more than 6 hours by swarms of cicadas

    The plane was due to leave for the UK from Washington, DC, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, but was delayed by swarming cicadas.

  • In vigil remembering Canadian Muslim family, a vow that 'this is our city'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime, as a grieving community stood united in the midst of the crisis. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.

  • Teacher gets job back despite refusal to use students’ preferred pronouns

    The teacher said he would never ‘affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa’

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 45, rallies Jazz past the Clippers

    Donovan Mitchell did not feel like his usual self for an entire half. “I didn’t do a lot of things right for my team in the first half, and it ate at me,” Mitchell said. Mitchell did virtually everything right in the second half.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • Trump to go on tour with Bill O’Reilly in bid to maintain relevancy

    Trump to tour with ex-Fox host later this year

  • Trump’s impeachment lawyers now representing at least three Capitol riot suspects

    Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen defending cases connected to riot on 6 January

  • Democratic senator faces voting rights march in his own state over For The People Act opposition

    After ‘constructive’ meeting with civil rights leaders, Joe Manchin remains unmoved on voting rights bill