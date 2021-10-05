Russian crew blast off to film first movie in space
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, was selected out of 3,000 applicants for the role
Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, was selected out of 3,000 applicants for the role
Yes, they're really calling it this.
TikTokers couldn't believe he touched it with his bare hands...
Charli debuted a bra-as-a-shirt moment, matching a simple bralette with a mini skirt, duster jacket, and platform leather boots—all in an inky black.
Leah Remini's interview with Ellen DeGeneres took an unexpected turn when the actress questioned the host's responses, leading things to get physical in a playful but seemingly painful way.
According to TikTok, the menu item was the "most complicated" order for workers to fulfill.
The Live co-host posted a cheeky photo with husband Mark Consuelos and singer-songwriter Jake Shears
Sylvester Stallone recently shared a behind the scenes photo from 'Rocky III' which illustrates just how much bigger Hulk Hogan was than him in real life.
See the first footage of the Game of Thrones prequel series, set 200 years before the events of the Emmy-winning drama.
No one could see the logic behind doing this.
A TikTok user fluent in Korean argues that the whole series gets quite literally lost in translation.
It’s official: everything was real about Kacey Musgraves’ performance of “Justified” on “Saturday Night Live” — no lip-synching, no miming and certainly no feigned nudity. Her appearance on the first number of Saturday’s show was achieved just as it looked: completely in the buff, boots excepted. “She was nude,” Musgraves’ publicist confirms to Variety. “Precautions […]
When I was 12 years old my mom bought a 1976 VW Transporter on eBay for $2,500. Now strangers leave notes on the window shield offering to buy it.
He was just so grateful to his mom and dad.
As you might already know, Courteney Cox 's first big break in the entertainment industry took place in 1984, when she was featured in the music...
The actress arrived alongside her husband and the film's director, George Clooney.
It’s been more than a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and begin a new chapter in Montecito, CA. While time heals a lot, the rift between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, Prince […]
Pete Davidson played Dog the Bounty Hunter, who was searching for Brian Laundrie, in a sketch about a middle school board meeting.
The singer, known to rock a platform, made no exception at the festival.
For all of our 21st-century trappings, our human paths align across the millennia.
But it's no General Lee...