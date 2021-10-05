Russian crew blast off to film first movie in space

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, was selected out of 3,000 applicants for the role

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories