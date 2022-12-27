A Russian critic of Putin died after falling out of a hotel window in India

Pavel Antov, a Russian politician who criticized president Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, has been found dead in India’s eastern state of Odisha.

Antov, a multi-billionaire, fell out of a hotel window on the third floor on Dec. 24. The incident happened two days after another Russian tourist, Vladimir Bidenov, who’s been traveling with Antov, died of a heart attack at the same hotel.

Odia language media reports claim that Antov, who was a member of a legislative region of Vladimir, was on a holiday. The reports also referred to his death as “suicide.” However, in a media statement given to a Russian news agency, Russia’s consul general Alexei Idamki merely said Antov “fell” out a window.

“We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police,” the envoy was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

Soon after the news of Antov’s death broke, speculation began on social media.

‼️Another oligarch, Pavel Antov, dies in mysterious circumstances, this time in India.



He was one of the richest representatives of the Russian authorities, and once opposed the shelling of Ukrainian territory.



And no prizes for guessing how he died: yes, he fell from a window! pic.twitter.com/vTwWh8N7kd — News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) December 27, 2022

Seen disturbingly high numbers of deaths under very bizarre circumstances in the last few years.



2 friends stay at a hotel. Both die - separately - within days of each other. It's difficult to see this as a coincidence; much easier to think who might be culpable. #pavelantov https://t.co/f61Y0HeVOi — Harry Parker (@HarryRo37698092) December 27, 2022

