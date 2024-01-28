Russian cruise missile downed on approach to Dnipro

Smoke in the sky of Ukraine after a missile was shot down

Ukraine’s Eastern Air Command’s air defenses shot down a Russian cruise missile on approach to the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Jan. 28.

The air-raid alert was announced in Dnipropetrovsk and several other Ukrainian oblasts at 12:25 p.m. EET in response to the threat of enemy missile launches from the Sea of Azov. The alert was followed by the sound of an explosion, according to the country’s public broadcaster Suspilne.

The downed missile was initially headed towards Kirovohrad Oblast, but later changed its course to Dnipro before being shot down.

Overnight, four out of eight Russian Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. The enemy also fired two Iskander and three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Ukraine.

