Russian cyber attack: Biden 'looking' at retaliation

US President Joe Biden said he is "looking" at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to a cyber attack against global meat processing giant JBS.

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he would take action against President Vladimir Putin, whom he will meet for a summit in Geneva later this month, Mr Biden said: "We're looking closely at that issue."

The ransomware attack earlier this week on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS, which controls around a fifth of America's beef, pork and chicken supply, has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harbouring cybercriminals.

Similar suspicions were raised after ransomware hackers forced the temporary shutdown of the huge Colonial fuel pipeline in the eastern United States last month.

Asked if Mr Putin is testing him ahead of their June 16 summit, Mr Biden said "no".

"President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks," added Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

"We're not going to stand by that. We will raise that and we're not going to take options off the table."

Russia has said it would be open to any US request for help in investigating the cyberattack.

What happened?

The attack on Tuesday targeted servers supporting JBS's operations in North America and Australia. Backup servers weren't affected and the company said it was not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data being compromised.

JBS said late on Wednesday said that it expects to resume production at all its plants on Thursday and be running at "close to full capacity" across its global operations.

It is not known if JBS paid a ransom. The company hasn't discussed it in public statements, and did not respond to phone and email messages on Wednesday seeking comment.

Ransomware expert Allan Liska of the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said JBS was the largest food manufacturer yet to be hit by ransomware, in which criminal hackers paralyze entire networks by scrambling their data.

But he said at least 40 food companies have been targeted by ransomware gangs over the last year, including brewer Molson Coors and E & J Gallo Winery.

Food companies, Mr Liska said, are at "about the same level of security as manufacturing and shipping. Which is to say, not very."

The attack was the second in a month on critical US infrastructure.

Earlier in May, hackers believed to operate with impunity in Russia and allied states shut down operation of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest US fuel pipeline, for nearly a week.

The closure sparked long lines and panic buying at gas stations across the south-east. Colonial Pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to the hackers, who then turned over a software decryption key.

Who is accused of being behind the attack?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday attributed the attack to "REvil and Sodinokibi," which experts have said are two names for the same hacking group with ties to Russia, and said it was "working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice."

"We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable," the FBI said in a statement.

REvil is a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months.

REvil has not posted anything related to the hack on its dark web site. But that's not unusual. Ransomware syndicates as a rule don't post about attacks when they are in initial negotiations with victims - or if the victims have paid a ransom.

In October, a REvil representative who goes by the handle "UNKN" said in an interview published online that the agriculture sector would now be a main target for the syndicate. REvil also threatened to auction off sensitive stolen data from victims who refused to pay it.

What is the US doing about it?

The White House says Mr Biden will bring up US concerns during the summit on June 16, as well as at earlier summits with allies in the G7 group, the European Union and Nato.

"We expect this to be an issue of discussion throughout the president's trip," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Harbouring criminal entities that are intending to do harm, that are doing harm to the critical infrastructure in the United States, is not acceptable," she said.

The White House has not blamed the Kremlin directly, only suggesting that criminal groups are operating from inside Russia.

However, Ms Psaki said "responsible states do not harbour" cybercriminals.

Why does this keep happening?

Last year, Russian hackers carried out a major cyber attack on SolarWinds, which hit 18,000 businesses and caused internal chaos for the US government.

Cybersecurity experts said the attacks targeting critical sectors of the US economy are evidence that industry hasn't been taking years of repeated warnings seriously.

But such infrastructure might be better hardened against ransomware attacks were it not for the 2012 defeat of legislation that would have set cybersecurity standards for critical industries.

The US Chamber of Commerce and other business groups lobbied hard against the bill, condemning it as government interference in the free market.

Even a watered-down version that would have made the standards voluntary was blocked by a Republican filibuster in the Senate.

Right now, the US has no cybersecurity requirements for companies outside of the electric, nuclear and banking systems, said David White, president of the cyber risk management company Axio.

Mr White said regulations would help, particularly for companies with inadequate or immature cybersecurity programs. Those rules should be sector-specific and should consider the national economic risks of outages, he said.

But he said regulations can also have an unintentional negative effect. Some companies might consider them the ceiling - not the starting point - for how they need to manage risk, he said.

"Bottom line: regulation can help, but it is not the panacea," Mr White said.