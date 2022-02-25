Russian cyberattacks could be 'serious pain point' for US economy: former FBI official

Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·2 min read

U.S. government agencies and American companies are bracing for potential Russian cyberattacks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of U.S. sanctions. Russia has struck before — notably with its hack of the Colonial Pipeline, which cut off 45% of the fuel supply to the East Coast last May.

Cybersecurity experts are warning of hits to infrastructure providers that could disrupt power supplies or other necessary services. One expert, a former executive at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, told Yahoo Finance Live that new waves of attacks will “invariably affect business,” but could look different than past incursions like the pipeline hack.

“It’ll be something different,” said Brian Murphy, now vice president of strategic operations at Logically.AI. “But the same type of model will be used: It's going to be a serious pain point in a sector of the U.S. economy.”

Murphy has experience facing off against Russian cyber threats, both overt and more subtle. He was a whistleblower while at DHS under the Trump administration, alleging that he was told by superiors to stop discussing Russian interference with U.S. elections.

Like other experts, he pointed to the possibility that Russian hackers could target electrical grids and industrial controls for water purification plants — a playbook they’ve used in the past.

Image showing the Colonial Pipeline Houston Station facility in Pasadena, Texas (East of Houston) taken on May 10, 2021. - US President Joe Biden said that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States. The FBI identified the group behind the hack of Colonial Pipeline as DarkSide, a shadowy operation that surfaced last year and attempts to lock up corporate computer systems and force companies to pay to unfreeze them. (Photo by Francois PICARD / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Image showing the Colonial Pipeline Houston Station facility in Pasadena, Texas (East of Houston) taken on May 10, 2021. - US President Joe Biden said that a Russia-based group was behind the ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States. The FBI identified the group behind the hack of Colonial Pipeline as DarkSide, a shadowy operation that surfaced last year and attempts to lock up corporate computer systems and force companies to pay to unfreeze them. (Photo by Francois PICARD / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS PICARD/AFP via Getty Images)

And some businesses may not be prepared.

“It depends on the business,” Murphy said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot better as a country. Unfortunately, there’s a long way to go. It’s a cost center for the big companies, but usually the pain they feel on the backside if they have not prepared themselves effectively is far worse.”

The assumption that corporations will be scared into ramping up cyber defense spending is one of the reasons providers of those services have been rallying. A few examples include shares of Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, each of which surged by 13% on Thursday.

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rebound as Russia targets Kyiv amid more sanctions

    European stocks opened higher as global markets rebounded after a chaotic trading session on Thursday triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-ECB policymakers told Ukraine war may shave 0.3%-0.4% off GDP

    European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told policymakers meeting in Paris the Ukraine conflict may reduce the euro zone's economic output by 0.3%-0.4% this year, four people close to the matter told Reuters. This was the "middle scenario" presented by Lane at a Governing Council meeting on Thursday, hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lane also presented a severe scenario where GDP is reduced by close to 1% and a mild scenario where events in Ukraine had no impact on the currency bloc, which was now considered unlikely.

  • ‘You want a hug.’ Ukrainians in North Texas worry about family during Russia invasion

    “What’s at stake here is Ukrainian democracy and democracy of the world,” said a founding member of the Ukrainian American Society of Texas.

  • U.S. congressional panel expands probe of Trump documents

    A U.S. congressional committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as “what appear to be the largest scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment." In a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, Maloney asked that NARA provide by March 10 information including a detailed description of the contents of boxes recovered from Trump's Florida home, and information about any records transferred that Trump had destroyed or attempted to destroy.

  • U.S. companies grapple with surging costs as supply chain problems persist

    Dave Petratis boosted wages for his U.S. factory workforce in December - six months ahead of schedule for normal annual increases. The multiple increases are necessary amid a fight for talent that has become a central feature of the supply chain crisis, Petratis told Reuters. Surging prices for steel and other raw materials have dogged Allegion and other manufacturers through most of the pandemic, in part because of the stop-and-start nature of the crisis.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue

    Dispatches from Wall Street — where tensions between Russia and Ukraine turned hot overnight, displacing fears of inflation fighting central bankers — have become decidedly bleak these days.

  • What is SWIFT and how would banning Russia from it impact the country?

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what the SWIFT banking system is and why banning Russia from it is being considered as a response to the country's attack on Ukraine.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • 'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in

    Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. Before dawn on the second day of Russia's invasion, their residential building had been struck by shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

  • Crypto regulatory uncertainty 'creates a significant overhang' for companies: Strategist

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how cryptocurrencies are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the outlook for crypto regulation.

  • From BLM to COVID-19, photojournalists speak out on covering the stories that matter

    2020 was a year of groundbreaking sociopolitical upheaval and the start of a colossal epidemiological crisis. It was also a year that urgently redefined the working conditions of photojournalists. The historic 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for photojournalism, forcing photographers into a terrain defined by new ethical, technological and safety (emotional and physical) concerns, as well as innovative attacks on press freedom.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • Russian Government Cracks Down on Widespread Anti-War Protests

    Numerous videos circulating on social media show large crowds gathering in Russian cities -- including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • A SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) insider increased their holdings by 13% last year

    Looking at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation's ( NASDAQ:SPNE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that...

  • Chipmakers Downplay Fears Ukraine Crisis Will Worsen Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- With the semiconductor industry stretched thin by the pandemic and an unprecedented surge in demand, chipmakers had a reassuring message Thursday: The crisis in Ukraine is unlikely to make shortages worse. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Earl

  • Prominent Ukrainians in Philly react to invasion

    Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosUkrainian fears became a reality Wednesday evening when Russia invaded the sovereign country. Why it matters: Ukrainians and experts in Philly believe this war will result in a large-scale humanitarian crisis. It's the first time two nations are in a conventional war in Europe since World War II, and there are potential ramifications for world superpowers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: This

  • Boris Johnson orders review of Russian RT channel's U.K. broadcast license amid Ukraine crisis

    Boris Johnson orders review of Russian RT channel's U.K. broadcast license amid Ukraine crisis

  • Pentagon Approves Deployment of 700 National Guard Troops to D.C. ahead of Expected ‘Freedom Convoy’

    The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard members to Washington, D.C., in preparation for a potential protest convoy.

  • Biden has made his Supreme Court pick, announcement may come Friday: reports

    Reports earlier this week said Biden had already interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger.