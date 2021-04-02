Russian deaths rose 21% in Feb from a year earlier amid COVID: stats agency

·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The total number of deaths in Russia was 20.6% higher in February than a year earlier when no coronavirus cases had been registered, data from the national statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday.

Russia recorded its first COVID-19 infection in early March 2020. The total number of cases since then recently crossed the 4.5 million mark.

A total of 29,493 more people died in February this year, compared with the same time last year. Of these cases, 24,369 were considered linked to the coronavirus, Rosstat said.

Russian authorities report a daily, rising death toll figure but that is only preliminary and subject to change. Official data is released on a monthly basis with some delay. The official COVID-19 death data for March will be published in May.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CDC: Vaccinated people can resume travel at 'low risk'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said fully vaccinated people can safely travel at "low risk", after the agency had held off for weeks on revising guidance that discouraged all non-essential trips. The announcement lifting the agency's guidance that all Americans should avoid non-essential travel should be a shot in the arm for a U.S. travel industry still struggling since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. The new CDC guidance specifically greenlights vaccinated grandparents getting on airplanes to see grandchildren.

  • Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

    The 19-year-old died after he was taken to the hospital.

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • Sharp Decline in Flu and Colds Has Experts Wondering if Masks Will Stick Around After Pandemic Ends

    A recent study found that respiratory illnesses in children are down 62%, and just one child has died from the flu this year, well below the typical 100 to 200 deaths

  • Here’s why ‘surprise’ J&J vaccine sites are popping up in Florida neighborhoods

    Buses stocked with hundreds of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are setting up at pop-up sites across Florida. But you likely won’t hear about them in a formal announcement.

  • NY Assembly probe will now look into questions over Andrew Cuomo's reported $4M book deal

    Add questions about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lucrative book deal to the growing list of issues to be investigated by the NY Assembly Judiciary Committee.

  • The U.S. isn't losing to Russia and China on vaccine diplomacy. It's not even playing.

    Although Beijing and Moscow deny it, experts say they are beginning to see how the strategy of selling or donating their vaccines abroad is allowing them to expand their influence.

  • University of Minnesota's out-of-state, international applications drop

    The Gophers' student recruitment took another hit amid the pandemic, with fall 2021 applications to the University of Minnesota's flagship campus dropping 5%.Driving the trend: Data suggests students are looking to stay closer to home, Robert McMaster, the U's vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, told Torey.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOut-of-state applications for the Twin Cities campus decreased 21%, per McMaster. Interest from prospective international students saw an even steeper 27% drop.But applications from Minnesotans were up 14%, and those from neighboring states with tuition reciprocity agreements increased 10%.Why it matters: Securing a full (and geographically diverse) class of incoming students is crucial for the U's post-pandemic economic recovery.Between the lines: Tuition for out-of-state students is more than two times what it is for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.International students, who often pay full price, contribute tens of millions to the U's finances.McMaster said beyond money, geographic diversity benefits students: "They gain from being in a classroom with students from around the country and around the world."The silver lining: Despite the drop in applications, confirmations by accepted students are up 5% so far. Responses picked up after university President Joan Gabel announced plans to fully resume on-campus offerings this fall.The high ratio of yeses is mostly driven by in-state students. And despite the drop in applications, McMaster is hopeful that the size of the incoming class will be roughly same as recent years."As the pandemic fades away, we hope ... to return to stronger national and international enrollment," he said of ongoing efforts to increase the out-of-state student population.Of note: State and national declines in the number of completed financial aid applications have fueled concerns about the pandemic widening the socioeconomic opportunity gap in higher education.But McMaster said the U has not seen a drop in need-based requests for aid so far.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi faces 14 years in prison as junta charges her with violating national secrets act

    Myanmar’s detained civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets act, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years, her lawyer confirmed on Thursday. Ms Suu Kyi, three cabinet ministers and her Australian economics adviser, Professor Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in Yangon, but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he only learned of the charge – the military’s most serious accusation against her to date – two days ago. The junta had earlier accused the democratically-elected leader of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and breaching Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi has been in custody since the military coup on February 1 but is reportedly in good health. More than 530 protesters have been killed during a violent security force crackdown on opponents. The UK widened its sanctions on Thursday to include the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate with close links to the junta.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • Tarrant County voters wonder why lawmakers want to make election participation harder

    Supporters say Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 7 are meant to bolster election integrity, but opponents argue the bills would instead suppress voters.

  • Wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma will never be the same. Here's why that's a good thing

    Winemakers have turned sour grapes into fine wine by converting some of 2020's liabilities into advantages.

  • Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

    A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said. More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since Jan 1., the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years. Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

  • Publix opens COVID vaccine appointments to people 18 and up for a shot at Moderna

    Publix, following Florida guidelines, opens its vaccine scheduling to any Florida residents 18 years old and older on Friday, April 2.

  • Scotland's Salmond: independence more important than personalities

    Scotland's former political leader Alex Salmond said on Thursday his new pro-independence party, which could cost the ruling Scottish National Party votes in a May election, had nothing to do with his bitter row with the country's current leader. Salmond said people had been "quite upset" after he launched the Alba Party last week, stunning Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his former protégé but with whom he fell out during a bitter legal dispute. "Frankly, the cause of independence is much, much bigger than personalities," Salmond told BBC radio.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Nursing homes drastically reduce COVID-19 infection rates after initial outbreaks

    Nursing homes drastically reduce COVID-19 infection rates after initial outbreaks

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.