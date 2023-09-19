Russian Defence Minister arrives in Iran "to strengthen military ties"

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Tehran to meet with Iran's military command.

Source: RBC, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry; Tasnim, an Iranian news outlet

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that their delegation will hold "a series of talks with the military leadership" of Iran, and this "will help strengthen Russian-Iranian military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the countries".

Tasnim, an Iranian news outlet, stated that Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, invited Shoigu to visit the country on 28 June.

At that time, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the parties "discussed relevant issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation" and "exchanged views on the international situation and regional security".

This time, as media reported, the delegation is to meet with Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani.

