Russian Defence Minister claims Russia has recruited 9 reserve regiments for war with Ukraine

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, said that the Russian Federation has formed nine reserve regiments for the war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian mass media, Russian Defence Ministry

Quote from Shoigu: "As for the contract soldiers, we have reserve regiments for each grouping, as was decided by the Russian General Staff. To date [5 October 2023 – ed.], we have nine reserve regiments that are being prepared, and their natural, constant replenishment is underway.

Volunteers. We have recruited 38,000 volunteers during this time. People come highly motivated and ready to perform combat missions. Someone already has combat experience because many of the volunteers, having completed a six-month contract, return for the second, and some for the third time."

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that Shoigu checked the work on combat training of reserve regiments at the training grounds of the Southern Military District.

He said that both contract soldiers were recruited in the last month, and volunteers are being trained there at the same time.

He praised officials from different regions of the Russian Federation who sent detachments of "volunteers" to the war in Ukraine. In particular, the head of Yakutia.

Shoigu also said that the Russians recruited many "female volunteers". According to Russia, these are "doctors, medical workers".

