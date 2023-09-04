Russian Defence Minister makes childish mistake when reporting on "destroyed" Ukrainian tanks

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "lost" six tanks on one front, and six more on the other, making "a total of eleven tanks".

Source: Shoigu to journalists after the press conference of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Sochi, reports Meduza on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, as a result of a serious attack on the Robotyne front, they lost six tanks. On the other front, in Bakhmut, our guys skillfully destroyed six more vehicles with new UAVs.

So yesterday just in terms of armoured vehicles [they have lost] eleven [tanks]."

Earlier: According to Bloomberg, a part of Russia's intelligence services is calling on dictator Vladimir Putin to fire Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov and switch to more aggressive warfare.

