Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says that Russia is slowing down the offensive in Ukraine on purpose

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergei Shoigu
    Russian political figure

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 14:12

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia is allegedly slowing down the pace of the offensive in Ukraine in order to avoid civilian casualties and allow people to evacuate.

Source: Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti, referring to Shoigu's statement at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defene Ministers, which took place via video conference

Quote from Shoigu: "Ceasefires are announced and humanitarian corridors are being created to evacuate residents from the surrounding settlements."

Details: He also lied again to CSTO members that Russian troops allegedly did not strike at civilian infrastructure where civilians could be present.

He repeated the propaganda mantra of "high-precision weapons", which allegedly affect only firing positions and military facilities.

Shoigu also said that Russia would continue the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine "until all tasks are fully completed," despite "large-scale Western aid to the Kyiv regime and sanctions pressure on Russia."

Russia's defence minister repeated the phrase that "NATO has turned Ukraine into a state hostile to Russia, making it an instrument of pressure on Moscow"; he told tales about the alleged "network of more than 30 US biolaboratories" in Ukraine and the alleged "real threat of Ukraine's creating a nuclear weapon."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, no need to 'chase deadlines'

    Their comments signalled that Russia sees no quick end to the fighting, while seeking to dispel any impression that the drawn-out and costly "special military operation" has stalled. Ukraine and its Western allies say the reality is that Russia has lost momentum after running into fierce Ukrainian resistance and suffering heavy losses in both men and equipment. "Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of surrounded settlements," Shoigu said in televised remarks on day 90 of the war.

  • Kellyanne Conway says Trump offered her a blanket pardon after the 2020 election, saying 'they go after everyone, honey'

    Kellyanne Conway wrote in her new book that she was surprised by Trump's suggestion of a blanket pardon.

  • Jessica Simpson puckers up in pool alongside daughter Birdie: 'Pool yogis'

    Jessica Simpson shares three children with her husband Eric Johnson.

  • Ukrainian special forces carry out successful special operation in Melitopol May 23, says mayor

    Ukrainian special services, regular troops and guerrillas carried out a successful special operation in the town of Melitopol on May 23, the town's mayor Ivan Fedorov told on Ukrainian television.

  • Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

    Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters. The U.S. withdrew its few troops in Ukraine before the war and has no plans to send in combat forces.

  • Russia claims its slow progress attacking Ukraine is to help people evacuate, not because it can't win

    Russia's defence minister said evacuating residents "slows down the pace of the offensive," and that was deliberate. Intelligence suggests otherwise.

  • Putin said he'll have a 'serious talk' with the West after being told he's to 'blame for everything'

    Putin smiled as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West blamed the Russian leader for the world's current economic troubles.

  • Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin's 'stupid war' in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lambasted President Vladimir Putin, casting the Kremlin chief as a doomed madman who started a "stupid war" that was butchering the innocent people of both Ukraine and Russia. Appealing unsuccessfully against his latest nine-year sentence, Navalny used his address to a Moscow court to deliver a stinging attack on Putin and the war - a rare public act of dissent in a country where it is a criminal offence to criticise the army and its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • The big exodus of Ukrainian refugees isn't an accident – it's part of Putin's plan to destabilize Europe

    Ukrainians fleeing the war walk toward a train in Krakow to bring them to Berlin on March 15, 2022. Omar Marques/Getty ImagesMore than 6.3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia first invaded in late February 2022. The European Union has welcomed Ukrainian refugees, allowing them to enter its 27 member countries without visas and live and work there for up to three years. Everyday Europeans have also opened their doors – and pockets – to host Ukrainians and help them find day ca

  • Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns amid Angel Stadium corruption scandal

    The FBI alleges that Sidhu provided the Angels with confidential information during negotiations in an effort to procure at least $1 million in campaign funding.

  • Pediatrician With Disney-Themed Office Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Ex-Husband

    A Kentucky pediatrician has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband amid a heated custody battle. Stephanie Russell is now facing charges of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire after federal authorities say the 52-year-old reached out to someone she believed was a hitman to arrange the murder of her ex-husband, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Russell allegedly agreed to pay the suspected hitman –

  • Man Gets 76 Years For Breaking Into Woman's Home, Killing Unsuspecting Man Who'd Come By To Run An Errand

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 76 years behind bars for brutally bashing a man’s head in and then setting the body on fire. Danny Clark was handed down the sentence Friday more than a month after he was convicted by a Pulaski County jury of murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and other charges connected to the death of Neil Toosley, according to WBND. Clark had allegedly entered a rural Medaryville home of a woman in August of 2018 without permission, carrying a shotgun, according to a statement f

  • Biden Veers Off Script on Taiwan. It's Not the First Time.

    SEOUL, South Korea — Maybe President Joe Biden isn’t speaking off script after all. Maybe he just doesn’t think much of the script. Offhand remarks that vary from the official talking points have become a feature, not a bug, of the Biden presidency, as he demonstrated again on Monday when he dispensed with decades of “strategic ambiguity” and indicated that he would militarily defend Taiwan against attack by China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Each time he says what

  • Judge Denies Johnny Depp’s Motion To Strike Amber Heard’s $100 Million Defamation Counterclaim

    The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial rejected the actor’s effort to reject his $100 million counterclaim. Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by an attorney for Depp, Adam Waldman, who claimed in a Daily Mail interview that the actresses’ allegations of domestic abuse were fabricated. Judge Penney Azcarate said that there was […]

  • Russia was invading, so a Ukrainian converted his life savings of $10,500 into the crypto token terra. Then the token crashed.

    The Kyiv, Ukraine, resident said he wanted to avoid the risks from Russia's war or a currency collapse.

  • Perdue says Abrams 'demeaning her own race' ahead of primary

    Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue on Monday accused Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams' recent criticism of Georgia's quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. Republicans have been roasting Abrams after she told a Democratic dinner in suburban Atlanta on Saturday that “I am tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live."

  • Putin’s Own Men Are Already Discussing Who Will Replace Him

    Kremlin via ReutersThree months into Vladimir Putin’s bloody “special operation” in Ukraine, his own men in the Kremlin are reportedly discussing who will replace him.That’s according to new reporting by the independent news outlet Meduza, which cited several sources close to the Russian presidential administration who said officials are increasingly fed up with Putin personally.Some of Putin’s own allies within the Kremlin walls have reportedly floated the idea of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin b

  • Poll: 61% of Trump voters agree with idea behind 'great replacement' conspiracy theory

    A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more than 6 in 10 Donald Trump voters agree that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.”

  • Jamie Lee Curtis's raunchy gift for 'Top Gun' star Glen Powell after sex scene: 'Not safe for work'

    "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell dropped "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Monday, to promote the long-awaited sequel the 1986 blockbuster.

  • Climate worries galvanize a new pro-nuclear movement in the U.S.

    Charles Komanoff was for decades an expert witness for groups working against nuclear plants, delivering blistering critiques so effective that he earned a spot at the podium when tens of thousands of protesters descended on Washington in 1979 over the Three Mile Island meltdown. Komanoff would go on to become an unrelenting adversary of Diablo Canyon, the hulking 37-year-old nuclear facility perched on a pristine stretch of California's Central Coast that had been the focal point of anti-nuclea