Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says that Russia is slowing down the offensive in Ukraine on purpose

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 14:12

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia is allegedly slowing down the pace of the offensive in Ukraine in order to avoid civilian casualties and allow people to evacuate.

Source: Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti, referring to Shoigu's statement at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defene Ministers, which took place via video conference

Quote from Shoigu: "Ceasefires are announced and humanitarian corridors are being created to evacuate residents from the surrounding settlements."

Details: He also lied again to CSTO members that Russian troops allegedly did not strike at civilian infrastructure where civilians could be present.

He repeated the propaganda mantra of "high-precision weapons", which allegedly affect only firing positions and military facilities.

Shoigu also said that Russia would continue the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine "until all tasks are fully completed," despite "large-scale Western aid to the Kyiv regime and sanctions pressure on Russia."

Russia's defence minister repeated the phrase that "NATO has turned Ukraine into a state hostile to Russia, making it an instrument of pressure on Moscow"; he told tales about the alleged "network of more than 30 US biolaboratories" in Ukraine and the alleged "real threat of Ukraine's creating a nuclear weapon."