Russian Defence Ministry spent three days thinking how to explain non-admission of journalists to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:25

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation states that Ukrainian and Western journalists, whom the invaders did not let enter the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power Plant (ZNPP) on 1 September, were allegedly preparing a provocation; instead, more than 60 media representatives from different countries were allowed to pass.

Source: statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said that journalists were not able to accompany the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The Russian Defence Ministry responded to this statement only on Sunday, 4 September.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "While the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors were preparing for the operation to seize the ZNPP on 1 September, specially chosen and trained "media representatives" from Ukraine, the US and the UK had to inform the world community about the transfer of the station under Kyiv’s control in the presence of the IAEA.

For this purpose, as was confirmed on 2 September of this year by V. Zelenskyy's public statement, the Kyiv regime attached cars with Ukrainian and Western journalists to the IAEA motorcade".

More details: The Russian Defence Ministry said that according to "detailed and agreed documents", the access to the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast that is controlled by the invaders should have been provided strictly based on the lists previously submitted to the Russian Defence Ministry by the UN Department of Safety and Security.

"No representatives of the Ukrainian or other mass media, who were supposed to accompany the procession of IAEA experts from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime to the Zaporizhzhya NPP on 1 September, are included in the agreed mission lists," the Russians say.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that "in order to comply with the safety protocol of the mission," all outsiders who tried to cross the demarcation line together with the IAEA motorcade were halted and not allowed to pass.

The Russian side also claims that at the request of the IAEA Secretariat, more than 60 media representatives, including from France, the United States, China, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries, were allegedly invited by the Russian side to cover the mission's work at Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, on the morning of 1 September, the journalists of this pool, who arrived in Energodar, allegedly "were direct eyewitnesses of the unsuccessful attempt to storm the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Ukrainian saboteurs and, hiding in a bomb shelter, personally observed a massive artillery attack."

Background: The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was supposed to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on 31 August, but managed to get there only on 1 September.

It took quite some time for the expert mission to get to the ZNPP; the Russians did not provide the experts with special passes. Fourteen members of the mission managed to arrive at the occupied station only on 1 September; they spent 2.5 hours there, after which only 5 representatives of the mission remained at the nuclear power plant.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the agreement with Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, the expert mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP without any escort of independent journalists. It has not yet been possible to agree on the demilitarisation of the ZNPP.

