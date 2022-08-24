Russian Defense Minister Shoigu admits Russia’s offensive pace has slowed

Ben Wallace and Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Feb 11, 2022

Shoigu blames this “slowed pace” on supposed Russia’s avoidance of civilian casualties, despite the fact that Russia is deliberately bombing Ukrainian civilian structures and gathering points in order to sow terror throughout the country.

Read also: Almost 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war with Russia – Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief

"Everything is being done to avoid casualties among civilians,” the Russian minister lied.

“Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing it deliberately.”

The Russian defense minister repeated false claims that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine war “necessary” due to “real threats from Kyiv to the residents of Donbas,” and failed to mention that Donbas residents have only ever been at threat from the invading and marauding Russian forces who seized power in the region in 2014.

Read also: Big picture takeouts from Russia’s war on Ukraine

According to the latest data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the invaders since the beginning of the invasion have already exceeded 45,000 killed-in-action. Ukrainian forces, in comparison, have lost less than 9,000 defenders.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine