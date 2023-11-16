Russian delegation to North Korea completes visit

Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov departed Pyongyang on Nov. 17 after an official visit, RFE/RL reported citing North Korea state media.

Officials characterized the official visit as “cooperation in trade, economy, science, and technology.”

Western officials are concerned about bilateral cooperation between the two countries because Pyongyang has provided over one million artillery rounds to Russia.

South Korean officials say Pyongyang has received advanced technology in the field of missile production, which could threaten the balance of power in east Asia.

North Korea is already one of the top backers of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the U.K. government.

The Kremlin has denied accusations that it is using North Korean ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Seoul warned North Korea over its nuclear ambitions and has vowed to respond to any military aggression.



