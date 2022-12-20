Moscow says 60 Russian 'hostages' held in U.S. as prisoner swap talk swirls

5
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that more than 60 Russian "hostages" were serving prison sentences in the United States, the result of what he called an illegal global hunt for Russians by U.S. intelligence services.

Vershinin's remarks, made in an interview to Russia's state-owned news agency RIA published on Tuesday, come as Washington is seeking a new prisoner swap with Moscow amid speculation about which captives Russia may want freed in such a deal.

Vershinin did not touch on the possible scope of such an exchange, but said:

"The total number of Russian citizens (in U.S. jails), who have been in effect taken hostage, exceeds 60."

He provided no evidence that the Russians' sentences were politically motivated or otherwise unfair, but cited general anti-Russian feeling in the United States and said that was his view.

Earlier this month, the United States released convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence, in a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner, an American basketball star jailed in Russia for drug offences.

U.S. media reported that Russia had refused to include Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran convicted of espionage in 2020, in the same exchange.

Whelan denies wrongdoing and the United States has said it is actively engaged in efforts to try to free him.

According to U.S. media reports, Russia had demanded the release of Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin, in exchange for Whelan.

German authorities reportedly refused to participate in such a swap.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Recommended Stories

  • Wartime Ukraine erasing Russian past from public spaces

    On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war. Following Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed or injured untold numbers of civilians and soldiers and pummeled buildings and infrastructure, Ukraine's leaders have shifted a campaign that once focused on dismantling its Communist past into one of “de-Russification.”

  • US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

    The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting Monday on the resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining the agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

  • Russia Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘trying to deflect responsibility for military failure’, UK says

    Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia seeing tough battle, says Kremlin leader

  • Elon Musk Takes on Volodymyr Zelensky’s Warrior Look

    The Ukrainian president has become an internet sex symbol and everyone is taking note.

  • EU reaches gas price cap agreement, angering Russia

    EU energy ministers on Monday overcame months of wrangling to agree a price cap for natural gas in the bloc, drawing an immediate warning from Russia that the move was "unacceptable".

  • Mi-8 helicopter crashes and burns again during landing in Russia

    A Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned while landing in Russia for the second time in three days. This time, the accident occurred in Magadan Oblast in Russia [Russia's Far East - ed.]. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoting a report by the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation Details: On the morning of 19 December, a Mi-8T helicopter burned down while landing in the village of Takhtoyamsk in the Olsky district of

  • Russians pass limit in terms of missile use norms, 3 to 4 more attacks and there will be nothing left

    Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the Russians have enough stockpiles of missiles for three to four attacks, but after that they will run out of all stocks, which is unacceptable for the military.

  • China-Russia navy drills to 'further deepen' partnership

    China says Chinese-Russian naval drills beginning Wednesday aim to “further deepen" cooperation between the sides whose unofficial anti-Western alliance has gained strength since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The drills will be held off the coast of Zhejiang province south of Shanghai through next Tuesday, according to a brief notice posted Monday by China's Eastern Theater Command under the ruling Communist Party's military wing, the People's Liberation Army. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet would take part in the maneuvers.

  • Why is Delhi’s airport so crowded?

    Over the past few weeks, flyers have called Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) a “fish market,” a “bus stop,” and “a sham,” among other things.

  • Man pulls gun on Dearborn police officer after walking into station, cop responds with lethal force

    A 33-year-old man has been shot and killed after walking into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department and pulling a gun on an officer, a report says.

  • U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill

    (Reuters) -Negotiators in the U.S. Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion government funding bill on Monday, as lawmakers scrambled to pass the measure, which includes record military spending, before temporary funding runs out at the week's end. Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives aimed to pass the bill and send it to Democratic President Joe Biden by the end of the week to ensure no interruptions to the government's activities. For months, Democrats and Republicans have squabbled over how much money should be spent on military and non-military programs.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Georgia to help former leader Saakashvili

    Mikheil Saakashvili, president of ex-Soviet Georgia from 2004 to 2013, was initially credited with implementing reforms. First convicted in absentia in 2018, Saakashvili worked for different Ukrainian governments, including Zelenskiy's administration, before returning home and being detained in 2021. What is happening to Mikheil now is cruelty.

  • Pentagon hid civilian casualties in American warzones, Congress says

    Pentagon hid civilian casualties in American warzones, Congress says

  • Russian troops are preparing for street combat in captured Melitopol

    Russian invaders are preparing for street battles in the temporarily occupied Melitopol; concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures known as "dragon's teeth" are being installed in the city centre. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Invaders, what are you preparing for? The Ruscists [Russian forces - ed.

  • British PM Sunak serves Christmas meal to NATO troops

    STORY: The trip to Estonia came after Sunak met his Nordic, Baltic and Dutch counterparts at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in the Latvian capital Riga, the government said.Led by Britain, JEF is configured to respond rapidly to crises in the Northern Europe, and includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia to supply a wide range of weapons systems to help end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two sooner.

  • Putin’s Cronies Turn on Russian Elite in Paranoid War Frenzy

    GettyPoorly concealed panic has permeated Russian airwaves this week, with pro-Kremlin pundits arguing not against the war—but against any possibility of a negotiated peace. Western proposals are being treated with the utmost suspicion, and the same goes for any Russians in positions of power who might be willing to consider them.Appearing on the state TV program Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, Professor Dmitry Evstafiev brought up a recent article by former Secretary of State Henry Kissi

  • S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border

    India's foreign minister said that the country was ramping up troops to "counter Chinese aggression".

  • A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army

    The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.

  • Homeless Black veteran brutally beaten by white cop during traffic stop

    Graphic photos surfaced online showing a white officer smiling after beating Dalvin Gadson.

  • Hogan: Trump at 'lowest point ever' on day of Jan. 6 report

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever," as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as "one of the darkest days in American history." In an interview with The Associated Press shortly before the committee released its recommendations, Hogan said he believes the former president should be held accountable, after he “inflamed kind of a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy.” “I’m not a lawyer and don’t know what kind of legal accountability he should have, but I thought it was one of the darkest days in American history," Hogan said, adding that the president bore some responsibility for what happened.