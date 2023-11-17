Russian-destroyed bridge between Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts rebuilt

Another bridge has been commissioned, the 21st rebuilt thanks to UNITED24 government initiative donors, to connect Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts via a regional motorway.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "One more Ukrainian bridge has been rebuilt thanks to contributions from UNITED24 donors. This is the 21st bridge repaired with the funds raised by the platform. The 60-metre-long structure will once again connect Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts with a road of regional significance," the official said.

"The Russians fled Ukraine and blew up the bridge as the Defence Forces drove them from the north. Our joint efforts brought a crucial infrastructural part back to life. I am grateful to UNITED24 donors and the military personnel of the State Special Transport Service for rebuilding the bridge," Fedorov stated.

Background: Last week, reports emerged that the bridge across the Inhulets River, destroyed by the Russian army last June, has been rebuilt in Kherson Oblast.

In early September, a crucial infrastructure bridge over the Irpin River was opened on the Kyiv-Chop motorway to replace the one destroyed at the very beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, a 261-metre bridge over the Tysa River on the border with Romania is under construction.

