Russian dictator Putin claims ‘no need now’ for mass missile strikes against Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

In a video posted by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti on the Telegram messenger, the dictator said the Kremlin is now facing “other tasks.”

At the same time, Putin noted that Russia’s Ministry of Defense had struck“not at once at all” objects on the territory of Ukraine.

“In my opinion, seven out of 29 objects weren’t hit, as planned by the Ministry of Defense, but they’re gradually getting up to this figure,” the Russian dictator said.

“There is no need for mass strikes, at least for now.”

A mass missile strike hit numerous cities across Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10, including the capital of Kyiv, leaving 14 dead and over 90 injured. This is the first such attack on Kyiv since June 26.

Russian missiles hit critical energy infrastructure in Kyiv and surrounding areas, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, as well as Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Civilian infrastructure was also damaged in the attack, apparently deliberately. In Kyiv, a children’s play area in a city central park was struck, as was a busy intersection nearby.

A modern glass-bottomed observation bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in Kyiv was also apparently targeted, but the missile missed and the bridge only suffered minor damage.

The mass missile strike was also apparently timed to coincide with the morning rush hour in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that Russia is running low on its stocks of missiles, with less than a third of the number available on Feb. 24 available for launch now.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine