Russian diplomat: 'We don't trust the US and British intelligence'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trevor Phillips
    British television producer (born 1953)
  • Dmitry Polyanski
    Russian triathlete


A Russian diplomat on Sunday said Moscow does not trust "U.S. and British intelligence" while repeating Russia's claim that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Sky News host Trevor Phillips asked Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy why the Kremlin has amassed 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border if Moscow does not plan to invade its neighbor.

"First of all, who counted them? Where do you take this figure 150,000? I remember it was 100,000, then it was 120,000, now it is 150,000, some people say 190,000," Polyanskiy said. "I admit inflation is very high here in New York. We see it in the prices, but in the number of soldiers..."

Phillips pushed back on Polyanskiy's remarks, citing satellite imagery from Western governments showing an increase in Russia's military presence at the border.

"We don't trust the U.S. and British intelligence, they let us down, the whole world, on many occasions. Enough to remember the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," Polyanskiy replied.

The diplomat repeated Moscow's frequent argument that it is allowed to place its troops wherever it wishes within its own borders. Phillips asked if Moscow would have the same "relaxed" attitude if Ukraine similarly amassed a military presence along its border with Russia.

Polyanskiy claimed that Ukraine has already amassed 120,000 soldiers along contact lines in Donbass and alleged that the Ukrainian military had begun shelling the region. Hundreds of artillery shells exploded along contact lines between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, resulting in thousands of Ukrainians being evacuated to Russia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • John Bolton: Putin has 'incentive' to drag out Ukraine crisis

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be dragging out the Ukraine crisis in a campaign of "classic brinkmanship" and warned the European leader could win control of the country without sparking a large-scale conflict or invasion.

  • U.S. takes steps to counter Ukraine crisis energy costs, Harris says

    There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects. Speaking in Munich, where she had been attending a security summit, Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs. Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine.

  • Guest Opinion: Russians rightly unsettled by NATO's eastward creep

    I'm not saying Putin is a nice guy. But I’d like to know how Americans would respond if Russia signed a military alliance with Canada and Mexico.

  • Closing ceremony: Games marked by restrictions, boycotts and a doping scandal conclude

    The Beijing Winter Olympics draw to a close Sunday, as the baton is passed to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

  • Russia, Belarus extending military exercises

    Russia and Belarus will be extending military drills that were set to end on Sunday, a Belarusian defense official said, as fears that Moscow will invade Ukraine rise.Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that military leaders from his country and Russia decided to "continue checking" joint force readiness due to "increase in military activity" near the Belarusian border, The Washington Post reported.Khrenin said the decision had been...

  • Russian-backed separatists declare full military mobilization

    Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement that he had signed a decree on mobilization and called on men "able to hold a weapon in their hands" to come to military commissariats.

  • VP Harris: Situation in Ukraine 'dynamic'

    The United States has already made $1 billion in loan guarantees available and provided $650 million in defense equipment and services to Ukraine in the past year.There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects.Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs.Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine. Russia denies that it plans to invade.

  • Russia has 'diplomatic options left on the table,' Kirby says

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said that if Russia still has "diplomatic options left on the table" amid heightened fears that Moscow will invade Ukraine."If Russia does this, they do it with diplomatic options left on the table. They won't have an excuse that merits any sort of credibility about why they went forward when there was a diplomatic path forward," Kirby said while appearing on "Fox News Sunday.""They will choose this war...

  • Slow-Motion Central Bankers Put Their Maestro Status on the Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBiden Ready to Engage With Putin, Says Blinken: Ukraine UpdateRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateThe world’s most powerful central bankers sound like they’re

  • China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul -- and beating US

    China celebrated a record gold medal haul as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the United States to rank third in the medal count.

  • Finland likens Russia's treatment of Ukraine to Soviet threats

    "All what happens in Ukraine, all what happens in the Western world at the moment, reminds me of what happened in Finland," President Sauli Niinisto told a security conference in Munich. Totally the opposite happened.

  • US official accused Russia of being behind a car bombing in rebel-held Ukraine that Russian media is using to fan war flames

    The US and NATO have warned this week that Russia may create a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine.

  • Skiing in Lebanon too steep for most with currency in freefall

    Skiing in Lebanon has long been a luxury for the well-off, but the eastern Mediterranean country's financial meltdown has thrown most people into poverty and made taking to the slopes even more exclusive. "Skiing is a hobby for the dollar class, not for us," said Mohammad Atwi on a recent visit to the mountains. Lebanon is mired in its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, with banks imposing tight restrictions on how much cash savers can withdraw, forcing even those with money to think more carefully before they spend.

  • Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears

    As tensions soar in Ukraine’s east and Western leaders issue dire warnings that a wider war could be coming, calm persists along Ukraine’s western border with European Union nation Poland. Many Ukrainians do just the opposite: cross the border back into Ukraine after working or shopping in Poland, some defiantly vowing to defend their country in case of a larger Russian invasion. “Russia expected everyone to panic and flee to Europe, to just buy buckwheat and pasta, food, but we all bought machine guns and weapons and cartridges," Volodymyr Halyk, 29, said.

  • Pelosi says Putin will pay even without Ukraine invasion: you can’t ‘bully the world and take a walk’

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Munich Security Conference Saturday that he will face consequences whether or not he invades Ukraine.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine wants 'clear' time frame for NATO membership

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday asked NATO and the European Union (EU) for a firm and "honest" answer on his country's prospects for entry into the alliance at the Munich Security Conference.During remarks on Saturday afternoon, the Ukrainian president questioned why the EU avoids questions about his country's membership status, asking, "Doesn't Ukraine deserve direct, honest answers?" "This also applies to NATO. We are told...

  • US, UK: Russia responsible for cyberattack against Ukrainian banks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian military hackers were behind a spate of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline, the United States and the United Kingdom said on Friday. U.S. deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger told journalists at the White House that Washington was seeking to hold Russia to account for its aggressive moves in cyberspace. "Russia likes to move in the shadows and counts on a long process of attribution," Neuberger said.

  • Joe Biden Unequivocally Declares Russian Attack On Ukraine Coming Soon; Putin Has “Made The Decision”, POTUS Says

    “We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, the coming days,” Joe Biden said unequivocally Friday for the first time after weeks of looming crisis in the former USSR. “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million […]

  • Tech CEO flies workers out of Ukraine as fear of invasion looms

    A Ukrainian tech CEO says he flew more than 100 of his employees and their families from Kyiv to Montenegro two weeks ago in response to the threat of Russian invasion.Driving the news: For Vlad Panchenko, of the digital assets company DMarket, the decision came down to trying to take control of an uncontrollable situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“I have to take care of the people and their families and their kids,” Panchenko told Axios in an in

  • Putin and Macron discuss need to step up Ukraine diplomacy-Kremlin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement. "In view of the urgency of the situation, the Presidents acknowledged the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means via the foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format," the Kremlin said in a statement. "These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass," the Kremlin added.