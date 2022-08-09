Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

FILE - A man looks at a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. A new report from NewsGuard, a tech firm that tracks disinformation has identified 250 websites actively working to spread Kremlin disinformation.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID KLEPPER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war.

Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded as Russia found ways to evade the ban. They've rebranded their work to disguise it. They've shifted some propaganda duties to diplomats. And they've cut and pasted much of the content on new websites — ones that until now had no obvious ties to Russia.

NewsGuard, a New York-based firm that studies and tracks online misinformation, has now identified 250 websites actively spreading Russian disinformation about the war, with dozens of new ones added in recent months.

Claims on these sites include allegations that Ukraine's army has staged some deadly Russian attacks to curry global support, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is faking public appearances, or that Ukrainian refugees are committing crimes in Germany and Poland.

Some of the sites pose as independent think tanks or news outlets. About half are English-language, while others are in French, German or Italian. Many were set up long before the war and were not obviously tied to the Russian government until they suddenly began parroting Kremlin talking points.

“They may be establishing sleeper sites,” said NewsGuard co-CEO Gordon Crovitz. Sleeper sites are websites created for a disinformation campaign that lay largely dormant, slowly building an audience through innocuous or unrelated posts, and then switching to propaganda or disinformation at an appointed time.

While NewsGuard's analysis found that much of the disinformation about the war in Ukraine is coming from Russia, it did find instances of false claims with a pro-Ukrainian bent. They included claims about a hotshot fighter ace known as the Ghost of Kyiv that officials later admitted was a myth.

YouTube, TikTok and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, all pledged to remove RT and Sputnik from their platforms within the European Union. But researchers have found that in some cases all Russia had to do to evade the ban was to post it from a different account.

The Disinformation Situation Center, a Europe-based coalition of disinformation researchers, found that some RT video content was showing up on social media under a new brand name and logo. In the case of some video footage, the RT brand was simply removed from the video and reposted on a new YouTube channel not covered by the EU's ban.

More aggressive content moderation of social media could make it harder for Russia to circumvent the ban, according to Felix Kartte, a senior adviser at Reset, a U.K.-based nonprofit that has funded the Disinformation Situation Center's work and is critical of social media’s role in democratic discourse.

"Rather than putting effective content moderation systems in place, they are playing whack-a-mole with the Kremlin’s disinformation apparatus,” Kartte said.

YouTube's parent company did not immediately respond to questions seeking comment about the ban.

In the EU, officials are trying to shore up their defenses. This spring the EU approved legislation that would require tech companies to do more to root out disinformation. Companies that fail could face big fines.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova last month called disinformation “a growing problem in the EU, and we really have to take stronger measures.”

The proliferation of sites spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine shows that Russia had a plan in case governments or tech companies tried to restrict RT and Sputnik. That means Western leaders and tech companies will have to do more than shutter one or two websites if they hope to stop the flow of Kremlin disinformation.

“The Russians are a lot smarter,” said NewsGuard's other co-CEO, Steven Brill.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Army launches strikes on Antonivskyi, Kakhovka bridges, enemy ammo depots

    The Ukrainian military has launched fresh strikes on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovka bridges and enemy bases in Kherson Oblast, head of the joint coordination press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said on Ukrainian national television on August 8.

  • Ukraine's ambassador to Israel on rocket shot down near Uman: Russian attacks could result in Jewish casualties

    Olena Roshchina - Tuesday, 9 August 2022, 00:07 After the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian rocket near Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, has warned that missile strikes could also threaten Jewish pilgrims who traditionally visit the city.

  • Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite

    Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot, are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters. The steps are in line with advice Russia's government provided in June http://static.government.ru/media/acts/files/1202206270017.pdf for airlines to use some aircraft for parts to ensure the remainder of foreign-built planes can continue flying at least through 2025. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in late February have prevented its airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West.

  • Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific

    The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand's capital, Wellington. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China's influence to flourish.

  • Putin and Erdogan reaffirm solidarity as Turkish drones attack US allied forces in Syria

    Amid talks between Turkish and Russian strongmen Putin and Erdogan, Turkey continues to use lethal drones to wipe out US-allied Kurds who helped defeat Islamic State.

  • Russians do not allow children from occupied territories to take National Multi-Subject Test Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine

    Mykhailo Zahorodnii, Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia - 8 August 2022 The Russians are exerting pressure and not allowing Ukrainian school-leavers from the occupied territories to take the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT).

  • Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world. The United States' top diplomat was speaking at a news conference alongside South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor as part of a visit that will also take him to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. "If we allow a big country to bully a smaller one, to simply invade it and take its territory, then it's going to be open season, not just in Europe but around the world," Blinken said.

  • Russian crude is quietly flowing to European buyers like Italy and Spain as EU sanctions loom

    According to data tracked by Bloomberg, Russian crude flows to Italy hit a seven-week high in the seven days leading up to August 5.

  • Collaborating Ukrainian officials who were uprooting crops and forcing people to attend rallies are exposed in Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 13:11 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed collaborators in the Kherson region who were uprooting crops, helping the Russian army to set up positions, and "creating a positive image" of the occupation authorities.

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.

  • Ryanair to appeal against Hungary's 'baseless' consumer protection fine

    Budget airline Ryanair said it would appeal to the courts after Hungary fined it for passing on the cost of a special business tax, worth 800 billion forints ($2.1 billion) in total, following a consumer protection investigation. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government in May announced the special tax measure targeting "extra profits" earned by major banks, energy companies and other firms, aiming to plug budget holes created by a spending spree that helped him gain re-election in April. "The consumer protection authority has found a breach of the law today, because the airline (Ryanair) has misled customers with its unfair business practice," Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post on Monday.

  • Zelenskyy promises good news from Ukraines partners

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 21:19 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised "good news" from Ukraine's partners regarding aid packages as early as next week. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "The key thing now, just as before, is weapons for our defence, weapons from [our] partners.

  • Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests

    Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • New wave of Russian "mobilisation" in Donbas sees all market loaders conscripted

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 09:23 Russian forces launched a new wave of forced "mobilisation" on the Russian-occupied territories of Donbas on 1 August in order to staff mobilisation reserve units.

  • Biden administration to halt controversial 'Remain in Mexico' program

    "Remain in Mexico," formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols Policy, forced back more than 60,000 asylum-seekers during the Trump administration, as part of an effort to deter migration at the southern border.

  • Climate bill that’s headed to House keeps U.S. ‘within striking distance’ of halving emissions by 2030

    World Resource Institute's Ani Dasgupta owns perhaps the earliest remarks that swell with optimism for a net-zero future, after U.S. climate bill advances.

  • Solomon Islands government seeks to delay election to host games

    A bill to delay elections in the Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies. The United States and other Pacific nations have expressed concern over the Solomon Islands' security ties with China, which they say have regional implications.

  • Negotiations possible only if Russia suffers significant losses President's Office

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 16:42 Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that negotiations with Russia can only resume if Russia suffers several significant tactical losses.

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal last month after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine halted grain exports, stoking a global food crisis that the United Nations says has pushed tens of millions more people into hunger.

  • Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle

    Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Torres’ husband, Le Roy, suffers from constrictive bronchitis, a respiratory condition that narrowed his airways and made breathing difficult. Rosie is sure it’s from his exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq.