Russian drone attack and air activity triggered air raid alerts in eight Ukrainian oblasts

A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone attack, as well as Russian tactical aviation, triggered multiple air-raid alerts in eight southeastern oblasts of Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 24.

Air defenses were activated in Khmelnytskyi Oblast where enemy drones approached Starokostiantyniv, national broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing first deputy head of the regional military administration Serhiy Tyurin.

Four Russian drones were shot down overnight over the Dniprovsky, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Kirovohrad oblasts also activated air raid alerts as a result of enemy activity.

Three civilians were killed and another was injured during the overnight Russian shelling of down-town Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Dec. 24.

Russia attacked the city of Kropyvnytskyi on Dec. 23 with ballistic missiles launched from occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television. Explosions were also heard in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, public broadcasters Suspilne reported on the same day.

