Russian drone attack damages infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast and grain store in Odesa Oblast

A drone hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, and drone wreckage fell on a grain store in Odesa Oblast during an attack on the night of 21-22 December, causing fires but no casualties.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs, launched from occupied Crimea, were destroyed in the southern regions: 10 drones in Mykolaiv Oblast, 4 in Kherson Oblast, and 3 in Odesa Oblast.

There were also some strikes: a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv Oblast and has already been extinguished. No people were injured.

Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim reported that the strike on the infrastructure facility and resultant fire happened in the Voznesenskyi district. Detailed information is being established.

The Russians tried to target the port infrastructure in Odesa, but the air defence forces responded effectively. However, wreckage from a downed UAV damaged a grain storage facility, and a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by the company's employees. No casualties were reported.

