Russian drone attack leaves 2,000 consumers without power in Odesa Oblast

About 2,000 consumers were left without power in Odesa Oblast after an overnight Russian drone attack, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest commercial energy company, reported on Nov. 18.

Adverse weather conditions are complicating repair efforts, which are currently underway.

Russian forces launched 38 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones on Nov. 17-18 with Ukraine successfully shooting down 29, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported.

One civilian was injured in a Russian drone strike on energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, the Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 18. Energy infrastructure in Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhya oblasts were also targeted.

