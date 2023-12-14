Russian drone crashing in Romania was unintentional, NATO says

Russian combat UAV crashing on Romanian soil on Dec. 14 was not a deliberate attack by Moscow, NATO acting press secretary Dylan White said in a Twitter post.

He said the Alliance members "firmly condemn" Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and along the Danube.

“NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allies,” said White.

He added that NATO continues to “monitor the situation” and is in close contact with Romanian authorities.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that early in the morning on Dec. 14, Russia launched 42 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, with 41 being intercepted by air defenses. The majority were taken out over Odesa Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine