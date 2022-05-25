Russian drone "landed" over Dnipropetrovsk region: 11th in a day - head of Oblast Military Administration

MAZURENKO ALONA - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, 2022, 17:25

A drone belonging to the Russian invaders was destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 25.

Source: Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko

Quote: "Our military shot down a drone in the sky over the Dnepropetrovsk region.

During the past 24hrs, there have been 11 such incidents in Ukraine.

Details: Operational Command "South" reported that the situation on the southern borders of the line of contact is tense, but under control.

In the Kherson region, under cover of night, the occupiers tried to capture some of the Ukrainian positions: "The attack was repulsed, with losses - 1 killed and 2 wounded - the enemy retreated to their starting positions."

The situation in the Odesa region is stable.

The red level of terrorist threat has been abolished in Transnistria, and a yellow one has been introduced: "Confused by the mass exodus of potential recruits from the unrecognized republic, the Transnistrian authorities have abandoned the idea of mobilisation."

Meanwhile, on the Ukrainian side, the relevant section of the border is well protected.

A Ropucha-class landing ship and 2 missile ships carrying more than one and a half tens missiles continue to be positioned in the north-western part of the Black Sea, ready for use on the territory of Ukraine.