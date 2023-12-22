Russian drone strike on Kyiv, attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 4

Russian attacks across Ukraine, including a drone attack on Kyiv, killed one person and injured at least four overnight on Dec. 21, regional authorities reported.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Dec. 21, wounding two people, one of whom was hospitalized, Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko reported.

A drone damaged a high-rise apartment in the capital's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire on the building's upper floors and injuring two people.

Debris from intercepted drones reportedly fell on a home in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, causing another fire but no casualties.

There were also reports of debris falling in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, although no damage or casualties were reported.

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed drones, which were launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast, Krasnodar Krai region, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine reportedly shot down 24 of Russia's drones over its Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Over 60 attacks were recorded in the city of Kherson.

Attacks were reported in other oblasts that caused damage but no casualties.

Read also: Intelligence service claims top judicial official has Russian citizenship; he denies it, cites pressure

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.