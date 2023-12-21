Russian drones attack: Fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast, damaging 8 cars – photo, video
A fire broke out at a private company in Kyiv Oblast, as pieces of a downed attack drone fell on it.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
Details: A fire broke out at a private company because of the falling drone pieces.
One of the company's warehouses caught fire. As of 01:07, the fire was extinguished in an area of 1,500 metres.
It was reported that windows were smashed and the walls of a four-storey building and two warehouse buildings located nearby were damaged. Moreover, eight cars were damaged.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
According to early reports, there were no casualties.
State Emergency Service stated that a warehouse, an SUV and two passenger cars were destroyed in the Russian attack.
Firefighters noted that seven pieces of equipment and 36 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.
Quote from Kravchenko: "All relevant services continue to work, dealing with the consequences of the night attack.
We are appealing to every resident of the oblast: do not ignore air-raid warnings. Take the issue of safety responsibly. Take care of yourself and your loved ones."
