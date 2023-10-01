Russian drones attacked from three directions, attempting to hit air defence systems

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with attack drones from three directions: Cape Chauda (Crimea), Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk. The drones tried to hit Ukrainian air defence systems.

Source: Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian volunteer army Pivden (South) on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Late on the evening of 30 September, the Russians attacked Ukraine from three directions: Cape Chauda in Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Bratchuk said that it was a combined attack, as the drones were launched in groups, then Shahed attack drones would split up and reunite in groups and try to attack the air defence systems, wearing them out for the next drones to fly over.

The Russians tried to attack the port infrastructure, Odesa itself, and Odesa district; there were also explosions in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

The air-raid warning lasted for more than three hours in Ukraine's south, and as per the information available at the moment, there were no strikes in Odesa Oblast.

Bratchuk noted that Russian intelligence is constantly working, and a reconnaissance drone was shot down in the skies over Kherson Oblast on 30 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!