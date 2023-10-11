Russian drones downed in Romania were hit by Ukrainian air defense — Bucharest

Having completed the investigation of UAV debris found near the Ukrainian border, Romania has concluded the drones are Russian in origin and were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Oct. 11.

The minister stated that the investigation had completed the technical examination of drone fragments "found in two locations," and had forwarded the report to the Prosecutor General's Office.

“… that the drones were hit by means of Ukraine's air defense during attacks on the port of Izmail, and took an uncontrolled course near the target, leading to accidental intrusion into national airspace and falling near and onto Romanian territory,” Romanian outlet Digi24 quotes Tilvar.

“We did not recognize any intention in either of these situations; Romanian territory was not the target; the strike was of an accidental nature.”

The official added that "for objective reasons" — low altitude, relief of the terrain, etc. — Romanian air defense could not detect the drones in advance.

Drone wreckage was discovered on Sept. 4 in Romania, 2.5 kilometers southeast of the settlement of Plauru, after Russia carried out a massive aerial attack on southern Ukraine. Ukrainian border guards recorded two detonations of Shahed kamikaze drones on Romanian territory during the Russian attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Sept. 4.

