Russian drones kill five people, damage industrial facility, Ukraine says

(Reuters) - Russian drone attacks on Tuesday killed five people from one family and damaged an industrial facility in Ukraine's northern and central regions, local authorities said.

A drone of Lancet type hit a residential building in the northerly Sumy region in the morning, killing a mother, her two sons and two other relatives, the regional military administration said on the Telegram messenger app.

Earlier on Tuesday Ukraine's military said that Russia had launched 23 Shahed drones overnight and its air defences had destroyed all of them, including over the central Poltava region.

But the head of the regional military administration said an industrial facility caught fire after a drone attack overnight on the Kremenchuk district, where an oil refinery is located.

He did not specify the type of drones used or whether the fire was caused by falling debris from the downed weapon.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Peter Graff)