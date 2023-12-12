Russian drones outnumber Ukraine’s seven to one, says army commander

Occupants in priority areas have a ratio of drones of one to 5-7

Russia has up to seven times more FPV drones than Ukraine and has become adept at repurposing civilian drones for military use, according to Ukrainian army commander Yuriy Fedorenko in an interview with Suspilne public broadcaster on December 12.

"In priority frontline sectors, we have the following ratio: one of our drones to five or seven enemy drones,” Fedorenko said.

“The enemy has the privilege to work consistently. It flies FPV drones into our operational spaceand searches for a target to hit. We are not working that way at the moment. We work exclusively when we have a target."

Drones play a crucial role in Russian reconnaissance operations, Fedorenko said.

"The enemy has also been using civilian drones for more than half a year,” Fedorenko stated.

“In particular, DJI products: Mavic-3, Mavic-3T—Chinese teleoperated compact quadcopter drones— are used at night using the same tactics as the Ukrainian Defense Forces; reconnaissance of the front line and bringing ammunition to forward positions."

