Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

Mike Pence told her, “I love your heart.” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio confided in her that Donald Trump would soon announce he was running again for president in 2024. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, revealed to her that he could not publicly press his anti-abortion agenda for fear of losing independent voters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times All of them made these comments to Lauren Windsor, a liberal activist who has turned a hidden camer