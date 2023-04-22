Russian elite turning away from Putin – German Defense Minister

The minister said he has received messages from Moscow that Putin's position is weakening over Russian defeats in Ukraine.

"There are many people from the old (Soviet-era) nomenclature who turn away, but very quietly and on the sidelines, and it will remain so," Pistorius said.

Russians are now deploying mothballed equipment that is often in a deplorable state, he added.

"It's literally ancient tanks from the 1950's and 1960’s," the minister said.

