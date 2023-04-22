Russian elite turning away from Putin – German Defense Minister

Boris Pistorius

The minister said he has received messages from Moscow that Putin's position is weakening over Russian defeats in Ukraine.

"There are many people from the old (Soviet-era) nomenclature who turn away, but very quietly and on the sidelines, and it will remain so," Pistorius said.

Russians are now deploying mothballed equipment that is often in a deplorable state, he added.

"It's literally ancient tanks from the 1950's and 1960’s," the minister said.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine