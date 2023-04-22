Russian elites seek contacts in Ukraine for ‘security guarantees’ – HUR

HUR noted that Russian elites are looking for contacts with Ukraine

"They are definitely looking for ways out, not only with Ukraine. The geography where they are trying to get personal security guarantees for themselves, their wealth, and their families is quite broad,"he said.

Yusov noted that Russians are primarily making efforts to avoid any future accountability.

"At the moment, this mostly concerns the so-called business elite, but there are also representatives from the political segment of the Kremlin’s top officials. This process will only gain momentum," he said.

The more success Ukraine’s security and defense forces see, the more these elites will reach out, said the HUR.

"Ukraine is definitely using every possible tool, the most creative approaches to accelerate the liberation of our territories, to bring the aggressor state to accountability... Many contacts and operations are underway which we cannot elaborate on now. But after victory, believe me, a lot of interesting things will be (revealed)," Yusov said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine