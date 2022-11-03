Russian Embassy devastated buildings it rented in forest area in Poland

The Russian embassy had rented the buildings in the Jabłonna forest district near Warsaw for over 40 years
TVN24, quoting Poland’s Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment Edward Siarka, said the buildings, rented from Poland’s State Forests authority, was found to be in a terrible condition, with even cables and electrical sockets torn from the walls.

The Russian embassy had rented the buildings in the Jabłonna forest district near Warsaw for over 40 years. The contract with the embassy was terminated with immediate effect due to its failure to pay rent for a long period.

After the embassy vacated property, it turned out that the buildings were in a terrible condition. The windows were broken, the floor rotted, and the roof partially collapsed.

According to Siarka, the forest authority terminated its contract with the embassy with immediate effect due to failure to pay the rent in mid-April this year. Despite repeated appeals, the Russian embassy did not vacate the property until now.

“The center is completely devastated. The Russians have destroyed everything,” a spokesman for State Forests, Michał Gzowski, wrote on social media.

