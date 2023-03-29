Russian embassy says US wants to play down involvement in Nord Stream blasts

ILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia
9
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian embassy in the U.S. said on Wednesday Washington is seeking to play down damaging information about the alleged involvement of its intelligence services in last year's blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Moscow failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Russian officials reacted angrily and the Kremlin said on Tuesday it would keep demanding an international investigation.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" establish circumstances around the explosions.

"We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

In a February blog post, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that U.S. navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The White House dismissed Hersh's report as "utterly false and complete fiction". Norway said the allegations were "nonsense".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would keep demanding an international investigation into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, after failing to win backing for a probe at the United Nations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone should be interested in an impartial investigation in order to find the culprits. On Monday, Russia failed to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic.

  • Adidas says Black Lives Matter design violates three-stripe trademark

    Sneaker giant Adidas AG has asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject an application for a Black Lives Matter trademark featuring three parallel stripes, arguing it could mislead the public. Adidas told the office in a Monday filing that Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc's yellow-stripe design would create confusion with its own famous three-stripe mark. It sought to block the group's application to use the design on goods that the German sportswear maker also sells, such as shirts, hats and bags.

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • Fed's Barr says first learned of risks at SVB weeks before it failed

    Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr told the Senate Banking Committee that Fed staff made a presentation to the central bank's board in mid-February in which staff indicated they were following up with SVB on risk related to rising interest rates. "The staff highlighted the interest-rate risk that was present at Silicon Valley Bank and indicated that they were in the middle of a further review," Barr said.

  • Lindsey Graham Sounds Alarm on Drug Cartels ‘Poisoning America’

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday sounded the alarm on the “poisoning of America” caused by the massive inflow of fentanyl into the U.S. interior from Mexican drugs cartels.

  • U.S. FDIC tells Signature Bank's crypto clients to close accounts by April 5

    The deposits in question were not part of a rescue deal arranged with Flagstar Bank, a unit of New York Community Bancorp, earlier this month. "Flagstar's bid did not include about $4 billion in deposits related to Signature's digital-asset business," an FDIC spokesperson said.

  • The Air Force Overpaid Service Members in South Korea by $2.3 Million, But Won't Make Them Return the Money

    Nearly 8,000 airmen stationed in South Korea will not have to pay back more than $2 million worth of overpayments issued last year, the Air Force has decided.

  • Josh Hawley splits Senate GOP over 'duplicative' idea to create a new office tracking US aid to Ukraine

    "This is essentially a solution in search of a problem," said the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, calling Hawley's bill "wasteful."

  • France to double supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, Slovakia to increase ammo production fivefold

    France will double the supply of 155-mm artillery rounds to Ukraine starting in late March, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told Le Figaro on March 28.

  • US Army plans test for combining new air defense capabilities

    The Army will integrate key air and missile defense components during a major test in FU24 to see what's possible.

  • UAE Rover Likely Won't Join Chinese Moon Mission Due to Decades-Old U.S. Trade Law

    China’s plan to reach the widely coveted lunar south pole—where NASA hopes to touch down in 2025 with Artemis 3—has been disrupted by a decades-old U.S. trade law. The International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, has seemingly prevented the 2026 Chang’e 7 mission from including UAE’s Rashid 2 rover.

  • Russia fails at UN to get Nord Stream blast inquiry

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian-drafted text, while the remaining 12 council members abstained. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, the United States or Britain to pass.

  • China's Xi speaks with Saudi crown prince, supports Saudi-Iran talks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, earlier this month to restore diplomatic ties, in a display of China's growing influence in the region which is being warily watched by the United States. Prince Mohammed, who is also the kingdom's prime minister, voiced appreciation for China's initiative to support "efforts to develop good neighbourliness" between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

  • McConnell opposes as Senate nears repeal of Iraq war powers

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says he opposes repeal of the 2002 and 1991 authorizations of force against Iraq, arguing that that authority “bears directly on the threats we face today in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed terrorists.” McConnell, who is home recovering from a fall earlier this month, is weighing in for the first time as the Senate is poised, as soon as Wednesday, to repeal the decades-old authority for the Iraq war.

  • BYD profit surged by 400% last year as the electric vehicle market keeps going in China

    BYD—China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer—announced that it sold a record number of cars last calendar year, boosting the company’s profit by more than four times.

  • A look at Ukraine's 209th Battalion as it battles on the frontlines

    CBS News was granted access to Ukraine's 209th Battalion as they battle Russian forces on the front lines in the Kharkiv region. Ramy Inocencio reports from eastern Ukraine.

  • US slaps sanctions on Syria's Assad's cousins over captagon drug

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two cousins of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the trafficking of the stimulant drug captagon, a growing export for the state, which is quickly normalizing ties in the region.The United States, in coordination with Britain, announced it was imposing sanctions on two of the president's cousins, Samer Kamal al-Assad and Wassem Badi al-Assad over the drug trade.

  • Nuclear weapons deployment complies with international law, as does NATO – Belarus

    Belarus has stated that by agreeing to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, it allegedly took "forced retaliatory actions" to strengthen its security and defence capabilities and was not violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

  • Vietnam sends ship to track Chinese vessel patrolling Russian gas field in EEZ -data

    A Vietnamese ship monitored a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on Saturday in a Russian-operated gas field in Vietnam's South China Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), data show - the latest Chinese patrol in a pattern stretching more than a year. Chinese coast guard ships have sailed directly into energy exploration blocks operated or owned by Russian firms in Vietnam's EEZ about 40 times since January 2022, according to vessel-tracking data from Vietnamese research organisation South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent non-profit.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for printed circuit board production

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spend $50 million on domestic and Canadian production of printed circuit boards, citing the technology's importance to national defense. Printed circuit boards are incorporated into missiles and radars, as well as electronics used for energy and healthcare. Without presidential action under the act, "United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the capability for the needed industrial resource, material, or critical technology item in a timely manner," Biden wrote in the memo.