Russian exports of oil to China hit record high

Rachel Millard
·2 min read
Russia Oil
Russia Oil

China is importing record amounts of oil from Russia as the world’s second largest economy soaks up supplies shunned by the West.

The country imported 1.66 million barrels of crude and fuel oil from Russia each day on average in January, according to Kpler data reported by Bloomberg.

It was the highest level of imports since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which triggered huge disruption to global oil markets.

The stepping up of purchases by China comes as its economy rebounds following the lifting of Covid restrictions at the end of last year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to rise to 101.9 million barrels per day this year, largely driven by China.

Beijing is also taking advantage of the substantial discount on Russian oil following Western sanctions.

Russia’s flagship Urals grade for export averaged $49.48 (£40.96) per barrel in January, compared to $82 per barrel for Brent Crude.

The EU and the UK banned imports of Russian crude in December, while G7 countries have imposed a price cap.

The G7 price cap aims to limit the revenue Russia can earn from oil sales globally, while keeping Russian oil flowing because of its importance to the global market.

Moscow’s oil revenues fell 48pc in January even as exports ramped up. Russia exported 8.2 million barrels of oil per day to global markets in January, according to the IEA, an increase on the previous month.

China and India are now the largest buyers of Russian crude following the Western boycott.

In its monthly outlook report for February, the IEA said Russia’s output in January was only 160,000 barrels per day lower than pre-war levels.

Output has so far “held up relatively well despite sanctions”, according to the IEA.

Russia said earlier this month it would cut its production by about 500,000 barrels per day, or about 5pc of its output, in response to the price caps.

The IEA said: “Nearly a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global oil markets are trading in relative calm.

“Oil prices are back to pre-war levels with the exception of diesel, though even these have drifted much lower from last summer’s historical highs.

“World oil supply looks set to exceed demand through the first half of 2023, but the balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers and some Russian output is shut in.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows to China Hit Highest Levels Since Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian exports of discounted crude and fuel oil to China have jumped to record levels as the re-opening of the world’s biggest energy importer gathers pace after the dismantling of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White H

  • Russia's oil sales to China have hit their highest level since the invasion of Ukraine

    Russia sold 1.66 million barrels a day of crude and fuel oil to China last month, Kpler found, its highest volume since invading Ukraine last year.

  • Sensitive US military emails spill online

    The U.S. Department of Defense secured an exposed server on Monday that was spilling internal U.S. military emails to the open internet for the past two weeks. The exposed server was hosted on Microsoft's Azure government cloud for Department of Defense customers, which uses servers that are physically separated from other commercial customers and as such can be used to share sensitive but unclassified government data. The exposed server was part of an internal mailbox system storing about three terabytes of internal military emails, many pertaining to U.S. Special Operations Command, or USSOCOM, the U.S. military unit tasked with conducting special military operations.

  • Photos show how the White House's decor has changed over the years

    After 46 presidents, the White House has gone through many different looks. See just how much the US presidential home has changed over the years.

  • ‘Lethal’ Chinese Gifts to Putin Could Spark ‘New Cold War’ With U.S.

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERSChina is now considering a new escalation against the West by delivering weapons and ammunition to Russia in its war against Ukraine—crossing a red line that could spark a “new Cold War,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on taped Sunday morning news programs.The claim, if true, would be a startling change that would squarely position China on Russia’s side, violating the U.S.-led international pressure campaign to isolate and punish Russian P

  • Dutch Premier Pokes China While Praising ‘Century of America’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte poured cold water on China’s rise and sided squarely with the US in an op-ed that highlighted the deteriorating ties between Europe and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need To Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripPutin

  • Will China let Putin's regime collapse, or risk all to save a feckless ally?

    China’s Xi Jinping faces an excruciating choice. He can stand back and allow Vladimir Putin to lose the war in Ukraine, leading to the downfall of his key strategic ally.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Tech companies spoiled workers for decades. Now layoffs are bringing them down to Earth.

    Big Tech spent years acting special. Companies competed for "best place to work" with cushy perks. Layoffs are bringing the industry back to reality.

  • America’s productivity engine is sputtering. Fixing it is a $10 trillion opportunity

    Restoring U.S. productivity growth to its historical rate is not impossible. We’ve done it before.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Jumba, a Kenyan startup simplifying sourcing of construction supplies, raises $4.5M

    Less than a year after launch, Kenyan B2B construction tech startup Jumba has secured clients in major regions of the East African country, a tell-tale of the growth it has experienced over the last 10 months. Jumba, which enables construction material retailers (regarded as hardware stores locally), found on almost every block, to restock, and real estate developers to access the supplies they need for their projects, claims to have recorded three times quarterly growth at the close of last year. Co-founder and CEO Kagure Wamunyu, told TechCrunch that the startup, currently covering 60% of Kenya’s 47 counties, is scaling its operations in the country, to keep up with the growing demand of construction materials, buoyed by $4.5 million funding it has secured in seed round.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Owns a Brand-New FAANG Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway has owned shares of Apple and Amazon for years. Thanks to Buffett's secret portfolio, a new FAANG stock has joined the list.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • Major questions for California's gas companies

    Over the last two months, Southern California Gas Co. has more than tripled charges to most of its 21.8 million customers

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country. The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia. "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

  • 25 Best Countries For A Comfortable Retirement

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 best countries for a comfortable retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of the aging demographics and the resulting economic shifts and go directly to 10 Best Countries For A Comfortable Retirement. Retiree Population: By Numbers The UN estimates suggest that there are 703 million […]