Russian exports of oil to China hit record high

Russia Oil

China is importing record amounts of oil from Russia as the world’s second largest economy soaks up supplies shunned by the West.

The country imported 1.66 million barrels of crude and fuel oil from Russia each day on average in January, according to Kpler data reported by Bloomberg.

It was the highest level of imports since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which triggered huge disruption to global oil markets.

The stepping up of purchases by China comes as its economy rebounds following the lifting of Covid restrictions at the end of last year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to rise to 101.9 million barrels per day this year, largely driven by China.

Beijing is also taking advantage of the substantial discount on Russian oil following Western sanctions.

Russia’s flagship Urals grade for export averaged $49.48 (£40.96) per barrel in January, compared to $82 per barrel for Brent Crude.



The EU and the UK banned imports of Russian crude in December, while G7 countries have imposed a price cap.

The G7 price cap aims to limit the revenue Russia can earn from oil sales globally, while keeping Russian oil flowing because of its importance to the global market.

Moscow’s oil revenues fell 48pc in January even as exports ramped up. Russia exported 8.2 million barrels of oil per day to global markets in January, according to the IEA, an increase on the previous month.

China and India are now the largest buyers of Russian crude following the Western boycott.

In its monthly outlook report for February, the IEA said Russia’s output in January was only 160,000 barrels per day lower than pre-war levels.

Output has so far “held up relatively well despite sanctions”, according to the IEA.

Russia said earlier this month it would cut its production by about 500,000 barrels per day, or about 5pc of its output, in response to the price caps.

The IEA said: “Nearly a year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global oil markets are trading in relative calm.



“Oil prices are back to pre-war levels with the exception of diesel, though even these have drifted much lower from last summer’s historical highs.



“World oil supply looks set to exceed demand through the first half of 2023, but the balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers and some Russian output is shut in.”