A Russian fast-food chain called Uncle Vanya wants to trademark a logo that resembles McDonald's Golden Arches

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
A composite image of the Uncle Vanya logo and the McDonald&#39;s logo
The new logo unveiled by Russian fast-food chain Uncle Vanya (left) bears some similarity to McDondald's iconic Golden Arches.Fips.RU; Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Russian fast-food chain Uncle Vanya has filed to trademark a logo that resembles McDonald's iconic Golden Arches.

  • The logo also uses a red and yellow color scheme that's usually associated with the McDonald's brand.

  • The trademark filing was made three days after McDonald's said it was closing all its outlets in Russia.

A Russian fast-food chain called Uncle Vanya has filed to trademark a logo that bears a strong resemblance to McDonald's iconic Golden Arches.

On Saturday, Uncle Vanya made a trademark filing with the Russian government, which included a proposed logo — a stylized letter "B" with the words "Uncle Vanya" beneath it in Russian.

While the logo could be interpreted as the Cyrillic "Ve," which matches the pronunciation of the "V" in "Vanya," it also resembles McDonald's Golden Arches — essentially a giant "M" — flipped on its side. The image submitted by Uncle Vanya also uses the red and yellow color scheme associated with the McDonald's brand.

In the filing, Uncle Vanya was listed as having a Moscow business address, with the company saying it provided "snack bar" and "cooking and home delivery" services.

The filing was made three days after McDonald's announced that it would be closing more than 800 of its restaurants in Russia indefinitely.

Following the announcement, Moscow residents were seen rushing to grab McDonald's meals, with one superfan even chaining himself to an outlet to prevent it from closing. People have also tried to cash in on the closures, with McDonald's menu items, cutlery, and sugar sachets being resold for astronomical prices on Avito, Russia's version of Craigslist.

"McDonald's announced that they are closing. Well, okay, close. Tomorrow there won't be McDonald's, but Uncle Vanya's," Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russian State Duma, said last week, per The Washington Post.

It is unclear how the Uncle Vanya moniker came about, although the business shares its name with a play by Russian playwright Anton Chekov.

Both Uncle Vanya's IP lawyer, Alexander Leonov, and representatives for McDonald's did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A Russian oligarch has quit a German oil giant venture, becoming the latest to stand down after being sanctioned

    German Khan quit Wintershall Dea. He's among many oligarchs who've resigned after sanctions were imposed on them after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 47-vehicle pileup in Missouri leaves 6 dead

    Six people are dead following a 47-vehicle pileup on a Missouri interstate on Thursday, CNN reported.Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed the sixth death Thursday evening, according to local CBS affiliate KFVS. Officials had not yet released the victims' names, Parker told CNN, but noted that "the recovery stage is over."The multivehicle crash took place on Thursday morning, affecting both northbound and southbound lanes of...

  • Former RNC chair slams Trump over his comments on Ukraine, says his supporters 'dance with the devil'

    Marc Racicot said Trump's recent remarks on Ukraine were "laced with reckless propositions, cruelty, and improprieties."

  • Oil could hit $200 a barrel even if Ukraine war ends as Russia supply will be 'gone for good,' famed commodities trader Pierre Andurand said

    About 4 million barrels per day of Russian oil will been sidelined for the long-term, leaving a hole in supply, Andurand said.

  • Man suspected in San Diego 1988 cold case killing identified as tow truck driver who died in fire

    The suspect in a long-unsolved San Diego murder was identified Thursday as a tow truck driver who died in a house fire more than two decades ago, authorities said.

  • US citizen killed in Ukraine identified as Jim Hill, who was in Chernihiv helping his partner get medical treatment

    According to his sister Cheryl Hill Gordon's facebook post, her brother was waiting in a bread line in Chernihiv when he was killed by Russian forces.

  • Trump Confirms Mike Pence Won't Be His Running Mate If He Runs In 2024

    “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end,” the former president said this week.

  • Papa John's faces backlash after U.S. franchisee refuses to close 190 Russia stores

    Pizza chain Papa John's is facing heavy criticism on social media after an American franchise operator in Russia refused to close 190 stores.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Gas is more expensive because it should be. Deal with it and drive a smaller car

    The fluctuation of gas prices within California isn't that much of a mystery. We can buy unbranded gas or stop driving giant SUVs and trucks.

  • California Lawmakers Propose $400 Gas Rebate

    Relief from sky-high fuel prices could be on the way. State lawmakers are set to release details on a $400 gas rebate proposal. Jocelyn Moran reports.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Inflation: A ‘retail ice age’ is emerging, expert says

    Strategic Resource Group Burt Flickinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how retail shoppers are resisting inflationary price pressures, trends in consumer goods, and production slowdowns from China impacting electronic sales.

  • Woman calls out friend after learning she ‘stole’ her dream job: ‘The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard’

    The friend didn't think she did anything wrong.

  • The Western brands unable to leave Russia

    Marks and Spencer, Burger King, Marriott and Accor say they cannot shut outlets due to franchise deals.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Russian TV channel to seek Google fines abroad after U.S. giant loses appeal

    The Moscow District Arbitration Court was unable to provide information by phone and did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Google, which Tsargrad said blocked the YouTube account in July 2020, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Meet the company where staff work four-day weeks

    STORY: Do four-day weeks work?When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before,some people took him for a crazy person.But a year on, his LDLC company selling consumer technology has increased annual turnover by 40% – without hiring any extra staff."In my mind it was obvious it would work, I had the intuition that this would bring only good." As the world emerges from a global health crisis that prompted many people to re-evaluate their work-life balance, companies and workers around the world are asking an important question: Can they work less? De la Clergerie says before he embarked on the change, he did the math. LDLC employs approximately 1,000 people. He worked out that even in the worst case scenario, the change would add to labor costs by at most $1.6 million per year.It was a manageable risk he was willing to take. "One could think that I managed to turn lead into gold. I don't think that's the case. I think that when you put well-being into the workplace, when you care for your teams, when you concentrate on that in fact you gain in productivity. The equation for productivity isn't simply just a number of hours worked."Since then, he said that absenteeism and sick leaves have gone down.The company has also not had to hire new people to offset the reduction in hours worked.And although the four-day week is not the only factorde la Clergerie says it contributed to a jump in turnover from around $550 million before the change to nearly $770 million."We can be a capitalist and a socialist, one doesn't cancel the other out, and when I see this working today I would go further, if you socialist, it doesn't prevent you from being a capitalist, on the contrary it allows you to perform even better, that's what is happening today."Johann Peters works in one of LDLC’s stores near its headquarters in a suburb of Lyon.He says the extra weekday off was a godsend."More time for my private life, more time to deal with all the things I need to do and above all more time to take care of the children. I used to see my daughter every other Sunday and that was very little time."France already has some of the world's most employee-friendly working practices, with a legal limit of 35 hours of work per week. But de la Clergerie's four-day week is generous even for France.And his company is not the only one.Microsoft gave its Japan-based employees Fridays off in 2019, and said it saw productivity rise 40%. Consumer group Unilever launched a four-day week trial for local staff in New Zealand. Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has trialled a four-day week for 10% of its domestic workforce.