Russian Federation has 2 million mobilised at hand, with potential total of 29 million

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 00:33

Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reports that the number of mobilised the Russians have at hand is about 2 million, with a potential total of about 29 million.



Source: Naiev on air during the joint 24/7 newscast



Quote from Naiev: "The Russian Federation has prepared a mobilisation resource of about 2 million people. Overall, their potential mobilised force amounts to about 29 million people.

In their desire to achieve the goals they set for themselves, the Russians will increase the number of people mobilised. Therefore, we should be prepared for such a situation and ready to deal with it on our own terms".



Details: Naiev explained that many of those mobilised were recently released from military service and have participated in military training.



Answering the question whether the Russian mobilisation will be able to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Naiev emphasised that everything depends on the resources that Russia will have available and the resources that will be supplied to Ukraine by its partners.

"In this struggle for resources, of course, Western weapons are more modern and highly accurate. Whatever is given to us, we very quickly master and use. Hence, if we receive the necessary amount of weapons and military equipment in time, then the advantage will be on our side", he assured.



Regarding the 300,000 mobilised announced by Russia, Naiev expressed the opinion that this would lead to the creation of new military formations on the territory of the Russian Federation, "which the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and their military command will try to regroup, thereby possibly affecting the revision of their strategic offensive operation".

"They can form more than 3 army corps, 4 divisions, 10 regiment-level organisational structures, 10 motorised rifle divisions of territorial troops and up to 3-4 brigades of territorial troops. In other words, it is a very powerful force, but it takes time to prepare", he said.



Naiev confirmed that mobilised Russians are arriving on the territory of Donetsk Oblast and other fronts.

Answering a question about a possible new offensive from Belarus, in particular on Kyiv, Naiev emphasised that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently ready for this, and in the event of increased threats will also increase its own forces.



