Russian fighter jet accompanies US military plane along Barents Sea: EUCOM

A Russian fighter jet deployed and accompanied a U.S. military plane over the Barents Sea on Friday, according to military officials.

United States European Command (EUCOM) confirmed to Fox News that the two planes did meet and safely disengaged.

"Our aircraft routinely interact with Russian units in international airspace and most interactions are safe and professional," a EUCOM spokesman told Fox News.

A MiG-31 fighter scrambled to meet the U.S. P-8A Poseidon near the Russian border. The pair of planes remained in close proximity until the U.S. plane turned away.

The Russian fighter returned to its base following the Poseidon’s departure.

No reason has been provided yet for the presence of a U.S. military aircraft along the Russian border, as EUCOM does not provide details about "safe and professional interactions."

However, American planes routinely fly along the border, officials said.

The head of U.S. Forces in North America recently said that Russian bomber flights have increased near Alaska, and a Russian defense minister similarly claimed that U.S. bomber flights have increased near Russia.

Russian and American planes have already had a few run-ins this year.

A Russian fighter scrambled to escort a U.S. spy plane that was spotted over the Pacific Ocean. No specific date for the incident was provided; it was reported around mid-April.

Just four days ago, Russia also scrambled a fighter jet to accompany a U.S. B-52H bomber over the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported.

The Pentagon directed all questions regarding the matter to EUCOM.

