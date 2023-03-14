Russian fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

151
Tom Vanden Brook and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – A Russian jet collided with a U.S. Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, causing it to crash after an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept," the U.S. military reported.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when two Russian SU-27 fighters conducted an intercept of the MQ-9 Reaper drone that demonstrated the pilots' "lack of competence," according to a statement from U.S. European Command. One of the fighters clipped the propeller of the drone, forcing U.S. operators to bring it down in international waters.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed President Joe Biden on the incident, John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters Tuesday. Russian pilots have intercepted U.S. warplanes in recent weeks but not in such a "reckless" manner, Kirby said.

"It is the first time that an intercept resulted in the splashing of one of our drones," Kirby said.

Kirby and military officials stressed that the Reaper drone was operating in international airspace when it was knocked down. The Russian fighters dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it before the collision.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” Air Force Gen. James Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement. “In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

“U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker added.

Russian pilots have engaged in "a pattern of dangerous activity" that led up to Tuesday's crash, according to European Command.

"These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation," the statement said.

State Department officials plan to speak directly with their Russian counterparts to express concern about this unsafe and unprofessional intercept, Kirby said.

The crash of the drone comes amid heightened tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022, the United States has sent more than $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

Recommended Stories

  • US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea

    A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the U.S. military said, an incident that highlighted soaring U.S.-Russian tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine. White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The U.S. European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea

    A Russian fighter jet has struck the propeller of a US drone causing it to crash into the Black Sea, in an incident the US immediately condemned as "reckless".

  • Putin tells aircraft factory workers in Buryatia how he was tricked

    Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude and once again told the workers that the West had deceived him, which led to the start of the war against Ukraine.

  • DeSantis administration revokes Hyatt Regency Miami alcohol license after it hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas"

    The facility admitted people under the age of 18 as long as they were accompanied by an adult, but Florida regulators said that wasn't allowed.

  • Ukraine starts producing shells for Soviet-era tanks

    A major Ukrainian arms manufacturer announced on Tuesday it had started making 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks, as Kyiv seeks to boost its armour capabilities for a counter-offensive against invading Russian forces. The ammunition was being made outside Ukraine with the co-operation of an unnamed NATO country, state-owned Ukroboronprom said. "The first batch of 125-mm projectiles for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine use to strike the invaders, has already been delivered," it said in a post on the Telegram app.

  • This doomsday vault can withstand the apocalypse — and feed survivors. Look inside

    Built to withstand a climate disaster, nuclear war or fungus-infected zombies, the vault holds millions of seeds from around the globe.

  • Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 14 March. Defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed. Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut.

  • Russian missile malfunctions, crashes in Belgorod residential area – video

    Western sanctions against Russia’s defense industry have depleted Russia’s arsenal and forced them to use older and less reliable equipment, as was evidenced by a recent missile launch in Belgorod that spectacularly malfunctioned.

  • Ukrainian military says it welcomes idea of creating female combat unit

    The Ukrainian military says it welcomes the idea of creating a separate, all-female combat unit, Ukrainian army press secretary Bohdan Senyk told Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on March 14.

  • Ashley Graham says 'kindness' is key after awkward interview with Hugh Grant

    "My mama told me to kill people with kindness," Graham said in response to her viral moment with Hugh Grant on the Oscars red carpet.

  • Spanish police seize stranded 'drug running sub'

    STORY: The submarine is the second of its kind seized in the region of Galicia after a vessel carrying over three tonnes of Colombian cocaine was abandoned by its pilot in another nearby estuary in 2019.The Spanish government's representative in the province of Pontevedra, Jose Minones, told reporters that no drugs were found inside the submarine following a preliminary inspection.Minones' deputy, Maica Larriba, said that no related arrests had been made and the whereabouts of its crew members were unknown.

  • Nazi salutes, pepper spray and pistols: Ohio drag event devolves into an extremist melee

    Experts say a combination of right-wing media outrage and local social media activism has driven more groups to confront one another at these events.

  • House GOP campaign chair says dozens of Democratic seats are in play for 2024

    National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chair Rep. Richard Hudson pledges to go “on offense” in the 2024 elections to expand the GOP’s razor-thin House majority

  • UN, Russia in Ukraine grain deal talks

    The United Nations and Russia began talks Monday on renewing the Ukraine grain export deal, which has helped ease the global food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffith did not comment to reporters as he arrived for the talks at the Palais des Nations UN headquarters in Geneva, nor did Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD.The Russian mission in Geneva confirmed to AFP that the talks had started.Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships until a deal signed in July allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.More than 24.1 million tonnes have been exported under the UN and Turkey-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), according to the UN.The BSGI deal, which has helped ease the global food crisis caused by the invasion, will automatically renew on March 18 unless Moscow or Kyiv object.&nbsp;But the Kremlin claims that a parallel agreement on Russian exports is not being respected.While the BSGI concerns the export of Ukrainian grain, the second agreement, between Moscow and the UN, is aimed to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilisers, which are exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.Last Tuesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv that it was crucial to extend the deal.Grynspan was in the Ukrainian capital last Wednesday for talks on the BSGI.Nearly half of the exports shipped under the deal are corn and more than a quarter are wheat, according to UN data.Around 45 percent of the exports went to developed countries. The biggest recipient was China, followed by Spain, Turkey, Italy and the Netherlands.bur-rjm/nl/giv

  • After Ron Desantis got testy over a reporter’s question about Ukraine, he told Tucker Carlson the war should not be a US priority, moving closer to Trump’s position

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "territorial dispute" and said it's not of "vital national interest" to US.

  • Exclusive: Social media threats exploded after Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 claims, analysis finds

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful event set off violent rhetoric on social media, according to new analysis.

  • In Iraq, Saddam's ageing superyachts a legacy of excess, war

    Frozen in time for 20 years, two superyachts lie at the confluence of Iraq's Tigris and Euphrates rivers, bearing witness to the false glories of former dictator Saddam Hussein.The interior of the vessel is like a time capsule, bearing all the gilded trimmings typical of the late strongman's vast collection of properties.

  • Forests being cut down in Moscow to deploy air defence systems – The Insider

    Moscow authorities have begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital. Source: The Insider's investigation Details: As the news agency states, active deforestation started after the New Year in several districts of Moscow.

  • What top Special Operations Command general says about drugs, crime at Fort Bragg

    Sen. Ted Budd asked the top U.S. Special Operations Command about crime involving U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldiers at Fort Bragg.

  • Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan shows off its drones as key to 'asymmetric warfare'

    Taiwan showcased new models of its domestically produced military drones on Tuesday, saying they are key to its "asymmetric warfare" capacity to make its forces more agile if they have to face a far larger Chinese military. China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military activity near the democratically governed island to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty despite Taiwan's objections. The war in Ukraine has lent new urgency to Taiwan military's efforts to bolster defence including a push to develop drones.