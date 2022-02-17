Russian fighter jets recently came within feet of a US aircraft. A former US Navy pilot explained why Russia might be pulling these stunts.

Julie Coleman
·4 min read
Su-35S jet fighter of the Russian Air Force taking off, Kubinka, Russia.
Su-35S jet fighter of the Russian Air Force taking off, Kubinka, Russia.Artyom Anikeev/Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • During a risky intercept last weekend, Russian fighter jets reportedly came within 5 feet of a US aircraft.

  • One former pilot and TOPGUN instructor speculated the Russians do this to intimidate the US.

  • Intercepts are normal and occur regularly. Most are safe and professional, but some others are not.

Russian fighter jets conducted dangerous intercepts of US aircraft last weekend, with Russian jets at one point reportedly coming within just five feet of a US Navy plane.

Intercepts are fairly run of the mill events without a lot of danger. Intercepting aircraft typically identify and surveil foreign or unidentified aircraft at a safe distance and escort them within an area of interest.

What is not normal is aircraft flying within a few feet of each other. That is the aerial equivalent of two speeding cars coming within an inch of each other on the road, retired Cmdr. Guy Snodgrass, a former US Navy pilot and TOPGUN instructor, told Insider.

The most likely reason for such dangerous intercepts, according to Snodgrass, is intimidation.

A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017.
A US RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017.Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Larkin Sr.

He told Insider that "Russia has had a history over decades of performing incredibly aggressive intercepts as a way of intimidating the aircrews or trying to get those aircrews to leave the area."

This weekend's incidents involved Russian Su-35 fighter jets flying extremely close to US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft as they flew over the Mediterranean. Defense officials described two of the encounters as "unsafe" and the other "unprofessional," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia has conducted these types of risky intercepts before, but the latest were the first since 2020, when Russian jets carried out multiple "unsafe" intercepts of US aircraft.

Anything under five feet would have almost certainly caused a collision, according to Snodgrass. For context, usually when planes fly close together in formation they are 15-30 feet apart, he said. Even then, they are trained to do so and are in close communication throughout.

Snodgrass speculated that this dangerous intercept could be related to the rising tensions between Russia and the US as the former positions tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine in what many in the West fear is preparation for war.

Despite surrounding Ukraine with roughly 150,000 troops, the Kremlin has continuously denied having any plans to attack or invade its neighbor.

"Anytime rhetoric between two nations begins to really get heated, it can inflame passions – and sometimes that might lead air crew to take more aggressive action or maneuvers than they normally would," Snodgrass said.

He added that it's unclear whether the Russian pilot made a decision to conduct a dangerous intercept on his own or if they were instructed to do so for intimidation's sake.

As a naval aviator, Snodgrass actually participated in intercepts when flying around the South China Sea. He stressed that there are safe ways to conduct intercepts, explaining that sometimes it is possible to identify an aircraft from even a mile away.

"If you had Chinese aircraft or if you had an unidentified aircraft that was going to get within a certain range of an American aircraft carrier, then you'd be instructed to intercept it," he said.

"But there's a safe way to do so," he said, adding that "there's an established profile that we would fly to make sure that we did intercept the plane but we didn't come within 5 feet, for example."

Though such intercepts are possible, Snodgrass said he had never heard of an aggressive US intercept occurring, as he said the US military preaches safety and professionalism, and close intercepts usually lead to an out of control situation.

"You always want to put yourself in a very advantageous situation from a tactical sense," he said, explaining that "coming in and doing some kind of crazy pass actually would hurt you because you want to make sure you maintain control of the situation."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian aircraft buzz US Navy patrol planes, get within 5 feet, Pentagon says

    Amid tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine, Russian aircraft intercepted U.S. Navy patrol planes in an "unprofessional" manner three separate times over the weekend, in one incident coming within five feet of an American plane, U.S. officials said Wednesday. The Boeing-made U.S. P-8A aircraft are designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to the Navy. "The U.S. flight crews were flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea at the time of these intercepts," DOD spokesman Capt. Mike Kafka said in a statement Wednesday.

  • Pentagon accuses Russian jets of "unprofessional intercepts" of U.S. Navy planes

    Three U.S. Navy patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts" by Russian planes over the weekend as they flew in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.Why it matters: As U.S. officials warn of an increased presence of Russian troops at Ukraine's border, State Department and Pentagon officials said in emailed statements that the U.S. had "made our concerns known" to Kremlin officials "through diplomatic channels" about the P-8A aircrafts' Medi

  • Rand Paul threatens to block Ukraine, Russia resolution

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned on Thursday that he will block quick passage of a symbolic resolution supporting Ukraine and sending a warning to Russia unless it incorporates changes he wants. "We have some amendments to it. We believe that it should say nothing in this resolution is to be construed as an authorization of war and nothing in this resolution is to be construed as authorizing the use of troops into Ukraine," Paul said. Paul said...

  • A US Navy aircraft carrier was ready to fight again within an hour of an F-35 fighter crashing on the flight deck

    An F-35C stealth fighter crash-landed on the deck of the carrier USS Carl Vinson before slipping off the ship into the South China Sea last month.

  • U.S.: war seems imminent after shelling in Ukraine

    "Mr. President, how high is the threat of a Russian invasion right now?""It's very high."U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.His comments came after reports Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels traded fire across a tense front line, and America’s top diplomat warned the flare-up could be used as a pretext by Moscow to send in troops."Our information indicates clearly that these forces, including ground troops, aircraft, ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the UN Security Council that American intelligence believed Russia was ready to choreograph a false justification to launch its attack."It could be a fabricated, so-called 'terrorist bombing' inside Russia; the invented discovery of a mass grave; a staged drone-strike against civilians; or a fake - even a real - attack using chemical weapons."Blinken pleaded with Moscow to choose diplomacy over conflict. "Diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis."Russia denies planning to invade its neighbor and said this week it was pulling back some of the more than 100,000 troops it has massed near the frontier. And Russia's defense ministry on Thursday released a video statement claiming more Russian units were leaving the area near the border.But Washington says Russia is not withdrawing, and was in fact sending more forces.Biden told reporters a Russian attack could be imminent."My sense is this will happen within the next several days."Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels gave conflicting accounts of shelling across the front in the Donbass separatist region.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten, in what he called a "big provocation." The separatists, for their part, accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours.The details could not be established independently.Video footage released by Ukrainian police showed a hole through a brick wall in a room scattered with debris and children's toys. Separate images showed emergency workers escorting small children and teachers from a building.

  • German Eurofighters reach Romania for NATO missions amid Ukraine crisis

    German Air Force Eurofighters arrived at a military air base in eastern Romania on Thursday as part of a deployment to NATO's eastern flanks amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, the defence ministry said. The three Eurofighters and roughly 60 soldiers will join Italian and Romanian forces for enhanced air policing missions over the next three weeks. German air forces ran similar missions alongside British air forces in Romania in 2021.

  • How electric stoves are poised to dethrone the mighty gas range

    Tanuj Deora works in the energy industry - specifically to decarbonize energy systems. That's the technical term for efforts to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. It's a vast and complex problem, but Deora and his family try to do their part. At their home in Northwest Washington, they have solar panels, LED lightbulbs and a hybrid minivan. In the kitchen, though, the issue of fossil fuel usage was more personal. Their natural gas cooktop was making Deora sick. "I would get a headache whenever

  • Hitting Putin where it hurts? How to sanction "a very rich man"

    "From his standpoint, he's gotten away with everything," said one of Putin's most prominent critics, "and unless we can actually prove to him that we're serious, he'll think he can get away with it again."

  • Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

    A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy

    The idea of solar panels that don’t need sunlight might sound crazy, but it’s not completely impossible. As a cornerstone of the revolution to bring more clean energy to people, solar panels have become one of the best options out there. However, these energy conductors have one fatal flaw. They require direct sunlight to create … The post Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy appeared first on BGR.

  • U.S., Russian planes have close encounters over Mediterranean, Pentagon says

    As U.S.-Russia tensions over Ukraine simmer, three U.S. Navy planes had close encounters with Russian jets above the Mediterranean this weekend, says Pentagon.

  • ROC's Anna Shcherbakova Wins Gold, Kamila Valieva Falls to Fourth in Women's Figure Skating

    ROC's Anna Shcherbakova won gold in the women's free skate as Kamila Valieva fell to fourth after entering with the lead.

  • Cargo ship carrying new Porsches and VWs burns in the Atlantic [Updated]

    Panama-flagged cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with several Porsche and Volkswagen cars in its hold.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Tumble as Geopolitica

  • It’s Official: The DeLorean Is Coming Back as an All-Electric Sports Car

    The reborn 80s icon could debut as soon as this year.

  • Bill would name bridge after Uhrichsville man killed in Vietnam

    He was killed on Feb. 7, roughly 40 days before he was to come home.

  • Where US troops are deployed in Europe amid Russia standoff

    There were already more than 80,000 American troops stationed across Europe, but the Pentagon has added and shifted thousands more. President Biden has been steadfast that no U.S. forces will be deployed to Ukraine. Here's where the U.S. has moved troops amid Russia's military posture near Ukraine.

  • First JSTARS jet flies into retirement after nearly 30 years of service

    The Air Force plans to retire four of its 16 E-8C JSTARS planes by Oct. 1.

  • Bradenton native serves aboard future US Navy warship

    The Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations.

  • Myanmar fighter jet crashes into lake, killing pilot

    A Myanmar fighter jet on Wednesday crashed into a lake in the country’s northwest, state-run media reported, blaming the incident on a technical malfunction. The crash took place in a region where there is active combat between Myanmar's army and forces opposed to army rule. State-run MRTV said the plane crashed into a lake 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the town of Sagaing.