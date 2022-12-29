Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral 'Wednesday' dance on ice — complete with costume and makeup

Kamila Valieva performs the viral "Wednesday" dance at the Russian Figure Skating Championships. RIA Novosti

Kamila Valieva recreated the viral "Wednesday" dance at the Russian Figure Skating Championships.

She sported a black dress like the one Jenna Ortega wore in "Wednesday" and black pigtail braids.

She also skated to a version of the "Addams Family" theme song and Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary."

The Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated the viral "Wednesday" dance on the ice at the Russian Figure Skating Championships this week, complete with a costume, hair, and makeup to make her look like the popular character.

Valieva — known for being embroiled in a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics — snagged silver for her performance in the senior championships, which is going viral on Twitter and TikTok.

The 16-year-old entered the ice rink alongside a hand playing the role of Thing, which "Wednesday" viewers would recognize as her sidekick in the show. She then began the routine to a version of the "Addams Family" theme song.

After a spooky introduction peppered with some technical ice-skating moves, the music changed to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" as Valieva took center ice. From there, she launched into the same routine Jenna Ortega's Wednesday character did at the school dance in episode four of the Netflix show.

Valieva performing the dance. RIA Novosti

Valieva sported a black ruffled-tulle dress that mimicked the one Ortega wore in the show when she originated the dance. The look was complete with heavy black eye makeup and long, black pigtail braids.

The pro skater didn't smile once during her routine, truly getting into Wednesday's moody character.

As the song continued, Valieva mixed some of Ortega's dance moves in with her own figure-skating flare, showing off her tricks and technique.

To close out the routine, the music changed once more to the now viral remix of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," which TikTokers are using to recreate their own versions of the "Wednesday" dance.

Valieva remains at the center of a doping scandal from the Winter Olympics in which she was accused of taking a heart medication to improve her performance at the Games.

She also made headlines at the beginning of the year when she became the first woman to land a quad jump at the same Olympics, helping her team secure a gold medal.

